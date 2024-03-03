International collaboration reveals alarming rise in global obesity





The total number of children, adolescents and adults worldwide living with obesity has surpassed one billion, according to a global analysis published in Lancet. These trends, together with the decreasing prevalence of people who are underweight since 1990, make obesity the most common form of malnutrition in most countries around the world. The new study was carried out by the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC), a network of over 1,500 researchers and practitioners worldwide, including from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Imperial College London, who provide rigorous and timely data on major risk factors for non-communicable diseases. The research, carried out in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), showed that obesity rates among children and adolescents worldwide increased fourfold from 1990 to 2022, while obesity rates among adults are more than doubled. Martin Mckee, Professor of European Public Health at LSHTM, who contributed to the study, said: “This analysis is the product of an extraordinary international collaboration led by our colleagues at Imperial College. “The rise in obesity is extremely alarming and threatens to undo so many of the advances in medicine that we have benefited from over the last few decades. “It also points to something very wrong with our food system, with its increasing reliance on the industrial production of energy-dense foods. “This can only be addressed by concerted action that puts health at the heart of policy discussions in areas such as agriculture and trade.“ Island nations in the Pacific and Caribbean, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa were the countries with the highest combined rates of underweight and obesity in 2022. Across the UK, obesity rates for adults increased from 13.8% in 1990 to 28.3% in 2022 for women and 10.7% to 26.9% in 2022 for men. For children and adolescents, obesity rates increased from 4.7% in 1990 to 10.1% in 2022 for girls and 4.3% to 12.4% in 2022 for boys. In the US, obesity rates increased from 21.2% in 1990 to 43.8% in 2022 for adult women and 16.9% to 41.6% in 2022 for men. Obesity rates increased among children and adolescents across the US from 11.6% in 1990 to 19.4% in 2022 for girls and 11.5% to 21.7% in 2022 for boys. Source: London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) Journal reference: NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC)., (2024) Worldwide trends in underweight and obesity from 1990 to 2022: a pooled analysis of 3663 representative population studies of 222 million children, adolescents and adults. Lancet. doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(23)02750-2.

