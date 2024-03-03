International
Jeremy Hunt will try to talk the long game as he tries to fund pre-election tax cuts | Larry Elliott
WWhen Clement Attlee got his cabinet to sound out in time for the 1950 election, the then chancellor, Sir Stafford Cripps, was convinced. The Labor government had to go to the country before the budget, so that voters did not think that decisions were made with polling day in mind.
Those were the days. As Budget 2024 looms on Wednesday, Jeremy Hunt is expected to do his best to deliver a crowd-pleasing package for the tax cuts.
The chancellor has gone out of his way to play down those expectations, telling the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that he was preparing for a careful and responsible affair, without gimmicks. Taxes should be lower, he argued, but only when they are affordable.
However, the Treasury has explored every avenue in its bid to find a way to put more money in consumers' pockets while sticking to a self-imposed rule to cut debt as a share of national income in five years.
Experience suggests that this strategy will not work. To begin with, the sums involved will be relatively modest. The size of Hunt's net donation on Wednesday is likely to be at most 10 billion, which is small beer in the context of a 2.5 trillion a year economy. The package will be smaller than last November's autumn statement, which made no difference to the Tory party's dire opinion poll ratings.
Budgets actually matter far less than they are supposed to in Westminster. Most are quickly forgotten, and those that stick tend to do so for the wrong reasons. The most memorable fiscal event of the current parliament Kwasi Kwartengs tax cut extravaganza in September 2022 was not even a proper budget.
Donation budgets only work politically if they feel aligned with the economic direction of travel. In 1987, for example, Nigel Lawson was able to cut taxes because growth was strong, inflation was low, people were seeing their living standards rise and public finances were in good shape. Lawson lowered the basic income tax rate from 29% to 27%, but he also reduced government borrowing. The deep recession of the early 1980s seemed a long way in the past, though the scars linger to this day. Three months after the budget, Margaret Thatcher won her third election, with a majority of more than 100.
Hunt is in a more difficult position. The economy is in recession. Inflation is falling but, at 4%, still double the government's target. National output per capita, a reasonable guide to living standards, has not increased in any of the past seven quarters and has fallen in six of them. The government will borrow over 100 billion this year to balance the books.
On the other hand, the recession has been much milder than most forecasters predicted a year ago, and may already be over. A good leading indicator is the housing market, where activity and prices are back on the rise. Inflation has fallen faster than expected and unemployment has remained low. As Hunt said in Kuenssberg, the economy has shown some resilience in the face of three major shocks in the current parliament, the Covid pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine, and is now on the road to recovery. The coming months should see confirmation of this.
But it's clear that the economy is not in a 1987-style sweet spot, or anything like that. Even if living standards now begin to rise again, there will be a delay before voters feel any improvement. If the economy is really turning around, it may be Rachel Reeves rather than the current chancellor who benefits from lower borrowing leading to stronger growth.
Hunt has spent his time at the Treasury looking to calm things down after Liz Truss shocked markets with her unfunded tax cuts, and instead of boosting demand has focused on measures to boost investment and market participation. work. In this context, the obsession with using the budget as a tool to reduce taxes seems strange and may prove counterproductive.
An alternative strategy would be for Hunt to confront his vocal opponents and say that tax cuts are neither affordable nor his current priority. If there is money to be had, he should spend it on repairing broken Britain: reducing NHS waiting lists, fixing potholes, preventing more councils from falling apart. Taxes may be at their highest level in seven decades, but that's not what the public seems to be worried about. Rather, it is that they are paying far more taxes but getting little in return.
Hunt believes that the only sustainable way to meet public demands for better public services is to accelerate the pace of economic growth. So he would be better off ignoring the fact that this is a pre-election budget and instead focusing on measures to improve the supply side of the economy, such as reducing the record number of people who are inactive due to long-term health .
This would be a political risk, but not too much, given that the likely outcomes for the Conservatives in the election are defeat and crushing defeat. Voters may respect Hunt more for taking a long-term approach. If things look significantly better in six months than they do now, that would be the time to show some generosity.
It won't happen of course. Hunt wants to have it both ways. He will talk about making decisions for the long term, while at the same time scrambling to find money for pre-election tax cuts. It risks getting a negative reaction from the markets, which would dampen what is still a tepid and tentative economic recovery.
