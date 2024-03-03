Germany investigates possible Russian interception of a military conference call





Germany says it has launched an investigation after Russia reportedly intercepted a video conference call of German military officers discussing the war in Ukraine. German officers were reportedly talking about sending weapons to Ukraine and a possible attack by Ukrainian military forces against a bridge in Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. A Russian state television journalist leaked the audio on Friday claiming it was from a video conference in a post on the Telegram social networking site. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was traveling in Rome, told reporters on Saturday that the incident was “very serious”. According to a spokesman for the German defense ministry, the federal office for military counterintelligence was investigating an apparent case of wiretapping and noted that the recording may have been altered. The call was held on the online video conferencing platform WebEx, and not on a secret internal army network, the German news site mirror reported. In the recording, German officers are said to discuss military targets, including a key bridge linking the Russian mainland to Crimea, as well as the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev. Germany has provided a range of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia, including tanks, missiles and artillery. The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in Telegram that Germany owes Russia an explanation regarding the discussion of military operations in Crimea. “Official Berlin is obliged to provide them immediately,” Zakharova said. “Attempts to avoid answering questions will be considered an admission of guilt.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the recording demonstrated the “cunning plans” of the German armed forces and called the leak “flagrant self-exposure”. reported. Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/national-international-news/2024-03-03/germany-investigates-the-possible-russian-eavesdropping-of-a-military-conference-call The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos