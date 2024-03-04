The crew of three men and one woman ready for the weather-delayed launch to the space station





With better weather expected, SpaceX and NASA prepared for a third attempt Sunday to launch a crew of three men and one woman to the International Space Station, the first of two crewed spin-off flights to replaced five of seven long-term lab crews. the members. Crew 8 commander Matthew Dominick, co-pilot Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin planned to board their Crew Dragon spacecraft shortly after 8:00 p.m. EST to await liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center at 10:53 p.m. EST, when the station's orbit aligns with the spaceport. SpaceX is preparing a Falcon 9 rocket for a third attempt to send a crew of three men and one woman on a weather-delayed flight to the International Space Station. NASA

The crew originally hoped to take off early Friday, but the flight it was 48 hours late due to strong winds and rough seas in the Atlantic Ocean, where the crew may be forced to make an emergency splash in an abort. More strong winds on Saturday caused another washout, but forecasters predicted a 75 per cent chance of acceptable local weather on Sunday, with sea breezes classed as a “moderate” threat. Assuming a timely launch, Crew Dragon “Endeavour” is expected to arrive at the space station early Tuesday. Ascending to a point directly in front of the post, the spacecraft will move for an automated docking in the lab's forward port around 3 am. Crew 8 (left to right): cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, physician-astronaut Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and astronaut Jeanette Epps. Barratt is making his third space flight, while his three crewmates are making their first. NASA

They will be welcomed aboard by Soyuz crewmates Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who launched to the station last September. Also on board: Crew 7 commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese aviator Satoshi Furukawa and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They were launched from the Kennedy Space Center last August and are nearing the end of a 199-day mission. After briefing their Crew 8 replacements on the ins and outs of station operations, the Crew 7 fliers plan to undock on March 11 and return to Earth. That will pave the way for Russia to send a new Soyuz shuttle to the space station alongside NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, who will replace O'Hara. Dyson will join Soyuz MS-25/71S commander Oleg Novitskiy and Belarusian guest astronaut Marina Vasilevskaya for the March 21 launch to the space station. Novitskiy, Vasilevskaya and O'Hara will return to Earth on April 2 using the Soyuz MS-24/70S spacecraft that carried Kononenko, Chub and O'Hara to the station last September. Dyson will return to Earth next September, joining Kononenko and Chub aboard the Soyuz MS-25/71S spacecraft delivered by Novitskiy. More



William Harwood Bill Harwood has covered the US space program full-time since 1984, first as Cape Canaveral bureau chief for United Press International and now as a consultant for CBS News.

