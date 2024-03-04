Three NASA astronauts, Russian cosmonauts head to the International Space Station

Three NASA astronauts and a cosmonaut blasted off on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday, the first of two launches by NASA and the Russian space agency to replace five of the lab's seven crew members and deliver a cool Soyuz ferry ship for two. astronauts in the middle of a year-long flight.

After the launch cleanup on Friday and Saturday, Crew 8 commander Matthew Dominick, co-pilot Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps and cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin left the Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 10:53 p.m. EST.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule carrying the Crew 8 mission lifts off from launch pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 3, 2024. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images



Falcon 9's reusable first stage, making its maiden flight, flew back to a precision landing at the nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station after lifting the upper stage and Crew Dragon from the lower atmosphere. It was the 48th booster landing in Florida and SpaceX's 279th successful recovery overall.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft was released for a solo flight 12 minutes after liftoff, on course for rendezvous and docking with the space station early Tuesday.

“Oh my god, what an amazing trip into orbit,” Dominick exclaimed after reaching space. “I'm glad and not glad you don't have a copy of our (cockpit) phone, the cheers at the end were incredible. A big thank you to SpaceX for the incredible instructors … engineers and operators They are the reason why we are now safely in orbit.”

Added 64-year-old space veteran Barratt, referring to his original crewmates: “Just to let you know, it's like a roller coaster ride with a bunch of really excited teenagers.”

“I am truly honored to fly this next-generation spacecraft with this next-generation crew,” he said. “Thanks to my family for tolerating my otherworldly habits. And thanks to NASA for being the backbone of exploration that we are. And just a big thank you to our friends and colleagues at SpaceX for the great ride. It's great to be back in space again.” “.

Dominick and company had originally hoped to take off early Friday, but the flight was delayed by strong winds and rough seas in the Atlantic Ocean, where the crew could be forced to make an emergency landing in a layoff. More strong winds on Saturday caused another clearing, but the weather improved enough by Sunday to allow takeoff.

But during the final minutes of the countdown, SpaceX said crew engineers spotted a small crack in a seal around the Crew Dragon's side hatch. That raised concerns about how reentry heating might affect the seal during the shuttle's return to Earth six months from now.

But after an analysis, the engineers concluded that the crack was too small to pose a threat, and the team continued with the countdown.

The launch marked the ninth flight of NASA's Crew Dragon to the International Space Station since the agency began paying SpaceX to transport its astronauts to and from the ISS ahead of the spacecraft's retirement in 2011. Four more flights of Crew Dragon are launched as purely commercial ventures, three of them on the space station.

Crew 8 astronauts during training in a Crew Dragon simulator (left to right): Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, co-pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and Jeanette Epps. Barratt is making his third trip into space, while his crewmates are making their first. NASA



Until now, Crew Dragon was the only flight-tested and flight-certified spacecraft available to NASA. But in April, during Crew 8's stay aboard the space station, the first manned flight of a Boeing-built Starliner shuttle is scheduled to launch to the ISS in a major milestone for NASA's Commercial Crew Program .

“Is this necessary for us to succeed in this mission? Absolutely,” said Suni Williams, who will board the Starliner with fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore, in an interview with CBS News. “I think we should have multiple providers, so we're not just dependent on one provider (for transportation) to the International Space Station.”

In any case, Crew 8 is expected to arrive at the space station early Tuesday. After ascending to a point directly in front of the outpost, Crew Dragon will push for an automated docking to the forward port of the laboratory at approximately 3 a.m.

They will be welcomed aboard by Soyuz crewmates Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who launched to the station last September. Also on board: Crew 7 commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese aviator Satoshi Furukawa and cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

They were launched from the Kennedy Space Center last August and are nearing the end of a nearly 200-day mission. After briefing their Crew 8 replacements on the ins and outs of station operations, the Crew 7 fliers plan to undock on March 11 and return to Earth.

“I really can't believe this adventure is almost over,” Moghbeli, a veteran Navy helicopter pilot, posted on social media. “This is what I've dreamed of since I was little. I was afraid I might get here and be disappointed as I had such high expectations my whole life, but if anything, this experience has surpassed them all my expectations.”

Dominick, a self-described “nerd,” is a computer programming hobbyist and Navy F/A-18 pilot with more than 400 carrier landings and 61 combat missions to his credit.

Dominick and company are replacing Crew 7 astronauts who are completing a six-month stay on the station (left to right): cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, commander Jasmin Moghbeli and Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa. NASA



“You know, I've been a nerd my whole life, and the space program is kind of in the realm of nerds,” he said in an interview with CBS News. “I've always loved it.”

Barratt is a doctor-astronaut on his third space flight. He is a veteran spacewalker who co-authored a medical textbook during a stint aboard the station in 2009. He plans to work on an update during his final mission and will celebrate his 65th birthday of from orbit in April.

While he is a quarter of a century older than his Crew 8 commander, he jokes that he still manages to hold his own.

“I feel good,” Barratt said. “That includes getting ready for spacewalks. I'll be one of the lead spacewalkers with my crewmate Matt Dominick. Oh my god, he's almost 25 years younger than me. We go out in the pool ( training) together and I hold my own against him.

“I think the difference is, he's going to go home and do a workout, I'm going to lay on the couch and cry for a bit,” Barratt laughed. “But we complement each other really, really well.”

Epps is a former CIA analyst with a doctorate in aerospace engineering who will become the second African-American woman to make a long-duration space flight. She joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2009 and trained in Russia for a Soyuz flight to the station in 2018. But NASA, without explanation, pulled her from that crew at the last minute.

After some flight training aboard Boeing's Starliner, she was assigned to Crew 8, the last member of her astronaut class to take a space flight.

“You know, they always save the best for last!” she joked when she arrived at the Kennedy Space Center.

Astronaut Loral O'Hara (left) launched to the space station with Soyuz commander Oleg Kononenko (center) and cosmonaut Nikolai Chub (right). O'Hara will return to Earth with a different Soyuz crew in April, while Kononenko and Chub remain in space for a full year, returning in September aboard a new Soyuz scheduled for launch later this month alongside NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. NASA/Roscosmos



Grebenkin rounds out the crew, named to Flight Crew 8 as part of a US-Russia agreement to launch one cosmonaut on each Crew Dragon — and one NASA astronaut aboard each Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

The idea is to ensure that at least one representative of each nation is always on the station, even if an emergency forces a Crew Dragon or Soyuz crew to leave early. Grebenkin is the fourth cosmonaut to fly under that agreement.

The March 11 launch of Crew 7 will set the stage for the Russians to deliver a fresh Soyuz shuttle to the space station along with NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, who will replace O'Hara.

Dyson will travel to the station on March 21 with Soyuz MS-25/71S commander Oleg Novitskiy and guest astronaut Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus. Twelve days later, on April 2, Novitskiy, Vasilevskaya and O'Hara will return to Earth using the Soyuz MS-24/70S spacecraft that carried Kononenko, Chub and O'Hara to the station. last September.

Dyson will return to Earth next September, joining Kononenko and Chub aboard the Soyuz MS-25/71S spacecraft delivered by Novitskiy. While Dyson will spend six months in space, the two Russians will have spent more than 373 days in orbit.

The record for the longest space flight is 438 days, set by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov on the Russian space station Mir in 1994-95. The US record is held by astronaut Frank Rubio, who spent 371 days aboard the ISS in 2022-2023.

