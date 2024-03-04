The Philippines' foreign minister is urging neighbors to stand together more strongly in the South China Sea

MELBOURNE, Australia — Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo urged regional neighbors on Monday to stand together more strongly to uphold the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China is aggressively pursuing territorial claims in conflict with other nations.

Manalo spoke at a forum on maritime cooperation on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in the Australian city of Melbourne, at which increasingly assertive moves by China are high on the agenda.

Manalo was referring to the Philippines' victory over China in a 2016 arbitration ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, that nullified Beijing's sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea. China did not accept the decision.

Manalo said the Philippines pursued the case to uphold the rule of law and promote the peaceful resolution of such disputes.

Shared stewardship of the region's seas and oceans compels us to unite in upholding the primacy of international law so that we can ensure equitable and sustainable outcomes for all, he said.

It also requires us to stand firmly together in opposing actions that contradict or are inconsistent with international law, he added.

China claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea, which is one of the world's most important waterways for shipping. This has put it at odds with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, all of which have claims to islands, reefs and underwater resources in the region.

Manalo called on regional neighbors to support cooperation over confrontation and diplomacy over the threatened use of force.

In order for the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific seas and oceans to be unifying domains of peace, stability and prosperity, we must rally more strongly around collective responsibility and a shared sense of stewardship, he said.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement on Sunday that China has always been committed to properly handling South China Sea disputes with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, resolutely safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and the rights and interests of its marine.

The statement accused the Philippines of using the South China Sea to launch a malicious smear campaign against China.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed Manalo's comments, saying the nine member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations represented at the Melbourne summit must nurture and protect agreed rules, uphold international law, prevent conflict and to build strategic trust.

Shared prosperity is an incentive to maintain peace, but it is not enough to guarantee peace. The stakes are clear, Wong said.

We know that a major conflict in our region would be devastating to our communities and economies, as the horrific conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have shown, she added.

It announced that Australia would spend A$40 million ($26 million) to improve its maritime partnership in the region aimed at security and prosperity.

Australia and the Philippines conducted joint naval and air patrols in the South China Sea for the first time in November.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Manalo in December that China will maintain military pressure on the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Wang warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its own way, or even cooperates with malicious external forces to continue stirring up trouble, China will defend its rights in accordance with the law and respond firmly. , official Xinhua News Agency. reported.

Wang's comments followed China's mobilization of its coast guard and naval militia to block Philippine supply missions to support its soldiers and fishermen.