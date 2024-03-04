International
The Philippines' foreign minister is urging neighbors to stand together more strongly in the South China Sea
MELBOURNE, Australia — Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo urged regional neighbors on Monday to stand together more strongly to uphold the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China is aggressively pursuing territorial claims in conflict with other nations.
Manalo spoke at a forum on maritime cooperation on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in the Australian city of Melbourne, at which increasingly assertive moves by China are high on the agenda.
Manalo was referring to the Philippines' victory over China in a 2016 arbitration ruling in The Hague, Netherlands, that nullified Beijing's sweeping territorial claims in the South China Sea. China did not accept the decision.
Manalo said the Philippines pursued the case to uphold the rule of law and promote the peaceful resolution of such disputes.
Shared stewardship of the region's seas and oceans compels us to unite in upholding the primacy of international law so that we can ensure equitable and sustainable outcomes for all, he said.
It also requires us to stand firmly together in opposing actions that contradict or are inconsistent with international law, he added.
China claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea, which is one of the world's most important waterways for shipping. This has put it at odds with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, all of which have claims to islands, reefs and underwater resources in the region.
Manalo called on regional neighbors to support cooperation over confrontation and diplomacy over the threatened use of force.
In order for the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific seas and oceans to be unifying domains of peace, stability and prosperity, we must rally more strongly around collective responsibility and a shared sense of stewardship, he said.
The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement on Sunday that China has always been committed to properly handling South China Sea disputes with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, resolutely safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and the rights and interests of its marine.
The statement accused the Philippines of using the South China Sea to launch a malicious smear campaign against China.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed Manalo's comments, saying the nine member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations represented at the Melbourne summit must nurture and protect agreed rules, uphold international law, prevent conflict and to build strategic trust.
Shared prosperity is an incentive to maintain peace, but it is not enough to guarantee peace. The stakes are clear, Wong said.
We know that a major conflict in our region would be devastating to our communities and economies, as the horrific conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have shown, she added.
It announced that Australia would spend A$40 million ($26 million) to improve its maritime partnership in the region aimed at security and prosperity.
Australia and the Philippines conducted joint naval and air patrols in the South China Sea for the first time in November.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Manalo in December that China will maintain military pressure on the Philippines in the South China Sea.
Wang warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its own way, or even cooperates with malicious external forces to continue stirring up trouble, China will defend its rights in accordance with the law and respond firmly. , official Xinhua News Agency. reported.
Wang's comments followed China's mobilization of its coast guard and naval militia to block Philippine supply missions to support its soldiers and fishermen.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/philippine-foreign-minister-urges-neighbors-stand-strongly-south-107762104
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Live Stock Market Updates March 4, 2024: Sensex and Nifty remain range-bound; BHEL jumps 10%
- stc Group announces Tali Ventures to accelerate startups and innovation across markets
- The Philippines' foreign minister is urging neighbors to stand together more strongly in the South China Sea
- Endometriosis: Report calling for improved nurse training
- Nikki Haley scores first Republican primary victory in Washington, DC, against Donald Trump
- Iriana Jokowi-wife of the Minister of “Interactive Dialogue with Children” in Bogor
- Galloway's 'surprise' win leaves British political parties shaken
- Amitabh calls Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant 'never seen before' | Bollywood
- Google terminates contracts with YouTube Music team members and protests over wage hikes
- Three NASA astronauts, Russian cosmonauts head to the International Space Station
- Waco: Faith, Fear & Fire (2011)
- M5.4 earthquake hits South Sumatra, Indonesia: GFZ – CGTN