NASA SpaceX Crew-8 launches to the International Space Station
Editor's note: This version was updated on March 4, 2024, to correct the single audio link.
An international crew of four reached orbit after a successful launch to the International Space Station at 10:53 p.m. EST Sunday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission is the agency's eighth commercial crew rotation mission with the company to the space station.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, for a scientific expedition aboard the orbital laboratory.
Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on another successful launch to the International Space Station! On this eighth crewed spin mission, we are once again demonstrating the strength of our commercial partnerships and the American ingenuity that will propel us further into space, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. Aboard the station, the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to help fuel this new era of space exploration and benefit humanity here on Earth.
During the Dragons flight, SpaceX will monitor a series of automatic spacecraft maneuvers from its mission control center in Hawthorne, California. NASA teams will monitor space station operations throughout the flight from the Mission Control Center at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA coverage continues with audio only comment until the start of the meeting and the docking broadcast.
The Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, will dock autonomously to the forward port of the stations Harmony module around 3am on Tuesday, March 5. NASA will provide live coverage of the rendezvous, docking and launch beginning at 1 a.m. on NASA+NASA Television, NASA App, to YouTubeAND agencies Web page. NASA will also continue coverage of the crew welcome ceremony once they are aboard the orbital outpost. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms, including social media.
Crew-8 will join the Expedition 70 space stations crew of NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral OHara, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Borsovone Kontone, fellow Roscomostans. and Nikolai Chubb. For a short time, the number of crew on the space station will increase to 11 until Crew-7 members Moghbeli, Mogensen, Furukawa and Borisov return to Earth a few days later.
Crew-8 will conduct new scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth. Experiments include a study of brain organoids to understand neurodegenerative disorders, shifts in body fluids during spaceflight, and the effects of UV radiation and microgravity on plant growth. These are just a few of the more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations that will take place during their mission.
With this mission, NASA will maximize the use of the space station, where astronauts have lived and worked continuously for more than 23 years testing technologies, conducting science and developing the capabilities needed to operate future commercial destinations in low orbit. of Earth and to explore further from Earth. . Research conducted on the space station benefits people on Earth and paves the way for future long-duration journeys to the Moon and beyond through NASA's Artemis missions.
Matthew Dominick is the commander of Crew-8, his first space flight since his selection as an astronaut in 2017. During Expedition 70/71 aboard the space station, he will serve as the mission specialist. Follow @dominickmatthew in X.
Michael Barratt is the pilot of Crew-8, making his third visit to the space station. In 2009, Barratt served as flight engineer for Expeditions 19/20 as the station increased its standard crew size from three to six and conducted two spacewalks. He flew aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 2011 on STS-133, which delivered the Permanent Multipurpose Module and the fourth Express Logistics carrier. Barratt has spent a total of 212 days in space. During the 70/71 expedition, he will serve as mission specialist.
Jeanette Epps is a mission specialist for Crew-8, its first spaceflight, working with the commander and pilot to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and reentry phases of the flight. Epps was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. She will serve as a flight engineer during Expeditions 70/71. Follow @Astro_Jeanette in X.
Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin is flying on his first mission. He will serve as flight engineer during Expeditions 70/71.
Learn more about NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission and commercial crew program at:
https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew
Josh Finch / Claire O'Shea
Headquarters, Washington
202-358-1100
[email protected] / [email protected]
Steven Siceloff / Danielle Sempsrott
Kennedy Space Center, Florida
321-867-2468
[email protected] / [email protected]
Leah Cheshire
Johnson Space Center, Houston
281-483-5111
[email protected]
