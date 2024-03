Norway's King Harald V leaves Malaysia after having a pacemaker implanted

OSLO, Norway (AP) A plane carrying Norway King Harald V arrived in Oslo on Sunday, a day after it was implanted with a pacemaker while on holiday in Malaysia. Europe's oldest reigning monarch was hospitalized with an infection while on a private holiday on the northern resort island of Langkawi, the royal house said last Tuesday. He underwent surgery at Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Saturday to implant a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate, according to the royal house. Norwegian media said Harald traveled to Malaysia with his wife, Queen Sonja, to celebrate his 87th birthday. A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane, which took off from Oslo on Thursday, arrived in Langkawi on Friday. The Boeing 737-700 aircraft was previously used as a flying ambulance. According to Flightradar24, the same plane left Langkawi on Sunday for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, from where it traveled to Oslo Airport. The Norwegian royal house confirmed the royals' arrival and said he would be admitted to Oslo's Rikshospitalet hospital. Harald will be on medical leave for the next two weeks, during which time Crown Prince Haakon will take over as monarch, the palace said. According to Norwegian news agency NTB, which cited information from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre, transporting the royals to Norway cost about 2 million Norwegian kroner ($190,000), which will be taken from the defense budget. Local residents watch as a Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane prepares to take off from the runway at Langkawi International Airport on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, Malaysia, Sunday, March 3, 2024. A plane believed to be carrying Norway's King Harald took off from Malaysia on Sunday, one day after a pacemaker was implanted. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) The elderly Norwegian monarch has suffered from poor health in recent years and has been hospitalized for treatment on numerous occasions. Harald, who has been seen using crutches, underwent heart valve replacement surgery in October 2020 after being hospitalized with breathing difficulties. Harald has repeatedly said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who resigned earlier this year. Haralds duties as Norway's head of state are ceremonial and he has no political power. He ascended the throne after the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/norway-king-harald-malaysia-hospital-pacemaker-heart-aabc73a90ed0b1f95658ab1038641239 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos