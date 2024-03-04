International
Let's make ear care and hearing a reality for everyone!
From Mrs. Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia
Every year on March 3, we celebrate World Hearing Day to raise awareness of how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and to promote ear and hearing care around the world. This year, we mark the occasion with a call to focus “Changing the mindset: Let's make ear and hearing care a reality for everyone!”
We know that challenges remain due to societal misperceptions and stigmatized mindsets, and on this day we renew our focus to overcome these by raising awareness and through information sharing, targeted at the public and healthcare providers. health care.
It is estimated that over 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected by hearing loss, nearly 80% of whom live in low- and middle-income countries of the world. In our own region, about 400 million people currently have ear and hearing problems.
Unfortunately, these numbers are increasing. At the current rate, it is likely that by 2050 there will be over 660 million people with ear and hearing problems in our region alone.
Despite its prevalence and the fact that effective interventions are available and cost-effective, globally, over 80% of ear and hearing care needs remain unmet. It is clear that this needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.
Hearing loss has serious implications for language development, psychological well-being, quality of life, educational achievement, and economic independence.
The fact is that many of the common causes of hearing loss, such as birth-related problems or ear diseases, can be prevented; and almost everyone with ear or hearing problems can benefit through effective and cost-effective medical, surgical and rehabilitative interventions.
The economic impact of unaddressed hearing loss is staggering. The annual global cost is nearly $1 trillion, and the cost to our Region alone is $110 billion.
However, investing just US$1.33 per capita per year for ear and hearing care in health systems can yield a remarkable return of nearly US$16 for every dollar invested over a 10-year period. This investment, if sustained, promises significant returns and a significant reduction in the unaddressed costs of hearing loss.
I am pleased that many member states in our region prioritize ear and hearing care.
Bangladesh, Myanmar and Nepal have already completed situational assessments using WHO tools and are progressing towards strategic development for strengthening ear and hearing care services.
Myanmar aims to provide integrated services in combination with eye care, elderly care, mental health care in a people-centred approach at the community level. Free hearing aids were provided in Myanmar when the situation assessment was carried out last year.
Bhutan has begun screening all children for ears and hearing and has provided services including free hearing aids for children.
Currently, our teams are collaborating and providing technical support to the Government of India to redesign the National Program for Prevention and Control of Deafness.
The Indonesian Ministry of Health aims to develop a guideline for the prevention and control of ear and hearing disorders, and this will also be supported by our teams as part of the current two-year work plan.
Moving forward, our regional priorities include accelerating the implementation of people-centred hearing and ear care services, promoting safe listening practices, advocating for research and data generation, and strengthening human resources.
Let's join in our commitment to change the mindset around ear and hearing care, recognizing the impact it has on lives and livelihoods. By addressing misperceptions, promoting awareness and advocating for increased investment and integration in primary health care, we can and will pave the way for a healthier and more inclusive future.
