SpaceX, NASA successfully launched the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX and NASA on Sunday successfully launched their joint Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Together, NASA and SpaceX launched a crew of four to the ISS aboard the Dragon spacecraft, marking SpaceX's eighth crewed orbit mission to the ISS within NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Sunday's launch was the third attempt, having been canceled twice previously due to bad weather. Engineers determined that a small crack in the lid seal would not present enough of a problem to abort the launch, and the mission lifted off at 10:53 p.m. Mission crew members on the ground cheered as the first stage booster separated and the Dragon continued. to space shortly before 11:00 p.m The NASA astronauts are Commander Matthew Dominick, pilot Michael Barratt, mission specialist Jeanette Epps and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who also serves as mission specialist. It's the first mission to the ISS for all but Barratt, who is making his third visit. The Dragon spacecraft was launched by the Falcon 9 rocket, which SpaceX describes as a reusable two-stage rocket, making it the first reusable rocket of its kind. After detaching from Dragon, it will land at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The crew, set to return in the fall, will spend six months on the ISS. Days ago, administrators revealed that they had found a small air leak in the space station. There's no impact on Crew-8, but I didn't want anyone to be surprised, ISS program manager Joel Montalbano said at a Crew-8 mission briefing. He said managers do not believe the leak will affect crew safety, but that crews are monitoring it. While aboard the ISS, often referred to as a floating laboratory, the crew will conduct more than 200 scientific experiments as part of the long-term mission to prepare humanity for long-term stays in space. Some of the experiments include taking stem cells into space to study their effects on degenerative diseases, as well as looking at the cellular impact of microgravity and ultraviolet radiation on plants, with the hope that plants can remain an increasingly important part of food during such long stays. . The crew will also experiment with leg pressure cuffs to see if they alleviate health problems, including fluid shifts, in astronauts experiencing weightlessness in space. Without gravity on the ISS, fluids in the body tend to shift upwards towards the head, which can cause health problems with eye and head pressure, something astronauts are all too familiar with. Spirulina, often used in smoothies on Earth, is also being sent into space on the Crew-8 mission. Astronauts look at whether microalgae can help remove CO from the air, providing food and oxygen for astronauts. It's been a busy year for SpaceX, which undertook almost 100 launches last year. Asked about the seemingly routine nature of the increasingly busy launch schedule, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cautioned against letting the guard down. Space flight is difficult. Space flight is dangerous. … You never want to get into the frame of mind that it's so routine, he said. Every time we release, its white catch time, and especially if people are in charge. This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

