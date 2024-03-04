Letter to the Chancellor regarding the Housing Support Fund





This letter, dated Tuesday 27 February 2024, was signed by Councilor Adam Hug, Leader of Westminster Council; Mark Linehan, Chief Executive, The Abbey Centre; Mehfuz Ahmed, Chief Executive, Age UK, Westminster; and Joanna Cain, Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Westminster. Dear Chancellor, Re: Family Support Fund 2024/5 Westminster Council is deeply concerned about the future of the Household Support Fund (HSF), which has been a vital tool to support our 31,000 most vulnerable families through the cost of living crisis. Since April 2023, over 8,400 children and young people have received supermarket vouchers throughout the school holidays. Our most vulnerable children have received £17.50 a week during the holidays to ensure they have access to enough food during this period. For the most deprived children, ending the ALF will result in families seeing a direct reduction in their food budget of £238 per year, per child, which is likely to result in children not having access to food enough during the school holidays. For an unemployed person over 25, even taking into account the increase in benefits, the end of HSF and cost of living payments will result in an annual reduction in entitlements of 15% or around 853 per year. For a couple with three children this will mean a 6.1% cut of around £932 a year, which could mean they have to choose between food and bills. The cost of living crisis continues to affect residents and HSF has provided direct funding to over 1,000 families working with our partners. It is also used for

provide supermarket support to 2,400 low-income families, including 1,000 pensioners and 700 disabled people who have been hit hardest by the crisis. If the HSF ends then it will be a withdrawal of essential support from these residents. HSF has been used to support organizations such as the Abbey Center and other food charities to provide free and low-cost food and household essentials to over 2,000 families. The Citizens Advice Bureau and Age UK have provided advice and referrals to financial and welfare services. Without HSF, our partners will

struggle to be able to provide these services at a time when CAB needs to help over 5,000 families access emergency funds. Age UK has also seen a 33% increase in complex cases to help residents access their entitlements, food and energy support. As the cost of living crisis clearly continues to affect our residents, it is vital that we are able to continue to provide support and access to services through HSF. Without the continued lifeline provided by HSF, it is likely to result in less support for our most vulnerable families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.westminster.gov.uk/news/letter-chancellor-regarding-housing-support-fund The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos