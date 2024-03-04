SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to the ISS for a 6-month stay





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Four astronauts headed to the International Space Station Sunday where they will oversee the arrival of two new rockets during their half-year run. SpaceX's Falcon rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps and Russians Alexander Grebenkin. The astronauts are due to arrive at the orbital laboratory on Tuesday. They will replace a crew from the US, Denmark, Japan and Russia who have been there since August. When will you get here already? space station commander Andreas Mogensen asked via X, formerly Twitter, after a three-day delay due to strong winds. SpaceX Launch Control called it late fashion. There was almost another postponement on Sunday night. A small crack in the seal of SpaceX's capsule sparked a flurry of last-minute reviews, but was deemed safe for the entire mission. The six-month stay of the new crews includes the arrival of two rockets commissioned by NASA. Boeing's new Starliner capsule with test pilots is expected in late April. A month or two later, the Sierra Spaces Dream Chaser, a mini-ship, should arrive. It is for delivering cargo to the station, but not yet passengers. Epps was originally assigned to fly Boeing's Starliner, which ran into problems and stalled. NASA eventually passed it on to SpaceX. The SpaceX crew of the Dragon spacecraft, from left, astronaut Alexander Grebenkin, pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25 . , 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux) I'm in a New York state of mind right now, it's amazing, she said after reaching orbit, referring to the Billy Joel song. Epps, who is from Syracuse, NY, is the second black woman assigned to a long station mission. She said before the flight that she is especially proud to be a role model for black girls, demonstrating that spaceflight is an option for them, that it is not just for other people. An engineer, she worked for Ford Motor Co. and the CIA before becoming an astronaut in 2009. Epps was supposed to have launched to the space station on a Russian rocket in 2018, but was replaced for reasons that have never been publicly disclosed. Astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps greet the media as they leave the Operations and Checkout Building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A, Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Also new to space are Dominick, a Navy pilot, and Grebenkin, a former Russian military officer. Barratt, a medic on his third mission, is the oldest full-time astronaut to fly in space. He turns 65 in April. It's like going on a roller coaster ride with a bunch of really excited teenagers, Barratt said after reaching orbit. Regarding his age, he said before the flight: “As long as we stay healthy, fit and engaged, it would be good to fly.” Flight controllers are monitoring a growing leak in the cabin on the Russian side of the space station. The leak has doubled in size in recent weeks and the site has been sealed off, NASA program manager Joel Montalbano said. He emphasized that there is no impact on the operation of the station or the safety of the crew. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Media and Education Group. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/nasa-astronauts-international-space-station-f8d61b5b432f2b6bb7a3084e47c84d7a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos