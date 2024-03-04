USA Recognizing International Women of Courage

The US State Department is presenting its annual International Women of Courage awards during a ceremony Monday at the White House.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting the event, with the awards this year going to women from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Myanmar, Cuba, Ecuador, Gambia, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Nicaragua. and Uganda.

According to the State Department, the awards were launched in 2007 and are given to women who have shown extraordinary courage, strength and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and equity, and the empowerment of women and girls.

Among those honored this year are nine women from Nicaragua who were part of a group of political prisoners released there last year. The State Department said activists continue to fight for democracy and human rights under a repressive regime.

Fawzia Karim Firoze from Bangladesh is being honored for her work as a Supreme Court lawyer who has fought for the rights of marginalized groups.

Ajna Jusi from Bosnia and Herzegovina was chosen in honor of her work on behalf of children born of rape during the war.

From Cuba, Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello is being recognized for leading the movements for human rights and religious freedom in her country.

Agather Atuhaire has been honored for his work promoting human rights and the rule of law in Uganda.