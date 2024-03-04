Shaping the Future of Nuclear Safety





Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 once again brought nuclear security to the forefront of the global security conversation. Russia's unprecedented seizure of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants, the latter heavily shelled, drew global condemnation and fears of a possible release of radiation. Two years later, the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains uncertain. Access to the necessary cooling water is extremely limited, the backlog of maintenance and repairs grows by the day, and the power plant is severely understaffed. The Russian occupation, including military personnel, continues to contradict globally accepted principles and standards of nuclear safety and security, which underlie the peaceful use of nuclear energy. International Atomic Energy Agency In light of these events, concerted international efforts to strengthen global nuclear security are needed now more than ever. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plays a central role in addressing this need. Since its establishment in 1957, the IAEA has assisted its member states in promoting the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science, technology and energy. An essential pillar of the IAEA's efforts is its commitment to nuclear security, ensuring that as more countries benefit from this essential technology, people, society and the environment remain protected from the threats posed by nuclear terrorism. The IAEA relies on the support of its member states to carry out its critical work. This May, the United States will join policymakers, government officials, industry and nuclear safety experts from around the world in Vienna for the fourth IAEA International Conference on Nuclear Safety (ICONS) to discuss the future of safety nuclear around the world. Promotion of nuclear safety Held once every four years, ICONS is an important opportunity for the IAEA to promote and raise awareness of its nuclear safety activities and programs. The IAEA provides a range of services to its member states, including long-term planning for nuclear reactors, training in accordance with international nuclear safety guidelines, and workshops on various aspects of nuclear safety management. ICONS also serves as a policy platform to discuss current security priorities, challenges and approaches. This year's conference titled ICONS 2024: Shaping the future, will focus on the challenges and opportunities for nuclear security presented by emerging trends and technologies. Experts from the public and private sectors will weigh in on issues related to new and emerging technologies with the potential to change the nuclear safety landscape, such as microreactors and artificial intelligence. These policy discussions will inform the preparation for the IAEA Nuclear Security Plan 2026-2029. It also marks the launch of the new IAEA Nuclear Safety Delegation for the Future, a program which will bring together a small group of students and early career professionals from around the world to present on the future of nuclear safety at ICONS 2024. Not only is this a unique opportunity to spotlight and learn from the next generation of nuclear safety experts, but it speaks to the core of the IAEA's mission: bringing together experts from around the world to work together on nuclear issues. Shaping the Future ICONS 2024 comes at a critical time for international nuclear cooperation. From providing safe drinking water, to combating zoonotic diseases, to increasing food security, nuclear technology has the potential to play a transformative role in international development. However, these advances must be combined with a global framework that prioritizes higher safety standards in line with the IAEA's motto Atoms for Peace and Development. This is an opportunity for the United States, and all Member States, to reaffirm our commitment to promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology and a shared commitment to safety and security. Through collective action, we can shape a future where peaceful nuclear technology can safely and securely transform global prosperity. About the Author: Darby FitzSimmons is an intern at the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation.

