Gangs Attack Haitian Prison; hundreds of prisoners escape | News, Sports, Jobs





PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of inmates fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility in an overnight outbreak of violence that engulfed much of the capital. At least five people died on Sunday. The jailbreak marked a new low in the downward spiral of violence in Haiti. It comes as gangs step up coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince and while Prime Minister Ariel Henry is abroad trying to salvage support for a United Nations-backed security force to stabilize the country. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the entrance of the prison, which was open, without a guard in sight. Plastic sandals, clothing and electric fans were strewn across normally crowded concrete yards that were empty on Sunday. In another neighborhood, the bloodied corpses of two men with their hands tied behind their backs lay face down as residents passed through roadblocks set up with burning tires. Haiti's government asked for calm as it seeks to find the killers, kidnappers and perpetrators of other violent crimes it says escaped during the outbreak of violence. The National Police is taking all measures to find the escaped prisoners and arrest those responsible for these criminal acts as well as all their collaborators, in order to restore public order. the Ministry of Communications said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Arnel Remy, a human rights lawyer whose nonprofit works inside the prison, told X that fewer than 100 of the nearly 4,000 inmates remained behind bars. Those who chose to stay included 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of working as mercenaries in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. On Saturday night, some of the Colombians shared a video pleading for their lives. “Please, please help us” One of the men, Francisco Uribe, said in the message widely shared on social media. “They are slaughtering people indiscriminately inside the cells.” On Sunday, Uribe told reporters who breathed their way into the normally heavily guarded facility, “I didn't run away because I'm innocent.” Colombia's Foreign Ministry called on Haiti to provide “special protection” for men. In the absence of official information, the families of the prisoners have gone to the prison to check on their loved ones. I don't know if my son is alive or not. Alexandre Jean said as he wandered around the cell looking for any sign of him. “I don't know what to do.” Violence on Saturday night appeared to be widespread, with several neighborhoods reporting gunfire. There were reports of a prison break at a second Port-au-Prince prison containing about 1,400 inmates. Armed gangs also occupied and vandalized the country's tallest football stadium. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

