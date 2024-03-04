National appeal for the expansion of the Family Support Fund





Weve joined the Local Government Association in an open letter to chancellor Jeremy Hunt, once again calling on the government to extend funding to the Family Support Fund that will continue after March 31 for at least another year. The Family Support Fund is a government-funded scheme introduced in winter 2021 as extra funding to support people affected by the cost of living crisis. Funding in Brighton & Hove was around £4.3 million in the current financial year . This has been used to provide direct support to residents struggling to pay for food, energy and other essentials, as well as funding community and voluntary sector initiatives that provide support through food banks, money and energy advice, and more a lot. The future of the Family Support Fund The letter, signed by the chairman and vice-chairmen of the Local Government Association, and supported by council leaders across the country, says: As local government leaders, we are writing to request that the Family Support Fund be extended beyond March 2024 for at least one year. The government's provision of the Family Support Fund has been extremely well received and continues to provide a vital safety net for residents struggling to make ends meet and facing financial crisis. Local services are experiencing record demand for local welfare support. We are therefore deeply concerned that the end of the fund on 31 March will create a cap on provision for our communities that councils will not be able to fill. A significantly reduced provision of local welfare support risks more families falling through the gaps into financial crisis, poverty and homelessness and increasing pressure on already overburdened public services, including the NHS, social care and temporary housing. In the longer term, councils and our partners in the voluntary and community sector want to shift the focus from crisis support to prevention. However, in the short term, the need for an expanded local welfare offer is not diminishing. We would therefore welcome urgent confirmation that the Family Support Fund will continue beyond March to allow us to keep residents well, support them to engage in work and education, prevent crises from escalating and reduce pressure on wider public services. Essential support Councilor Bella Sankey, signed the letter on behalf of Brighton & Hove Borough Council and said: We have been working together with Councils across the country to try and convince the government to continue the Family Support Fund. Poverty and financial insecurity are hurting this country. Without the Family Support Fund, we cannot maintain food vouchers during the school holidays, support for food banks and emergency energy support for those at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis. The fact that we are now at the end of the financial year, with no commitment from the government that the scheme will continue from April, leaves us with a potential cliff-edge drop in the extra support that many families have been relying on. Ideally, continued fund support would have been announced by now, but I strongly urge the UK Government to use the opportunity of the Spring Budget to announce extended funding to the scheme to help prevent our most vulnerable from hunger.

