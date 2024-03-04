Cruz takes aim at UNRWA, introduces bill that would allow international organizations to be held accountable in US courts

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will introduce a bill this week to clarify that international organizations (IOs) such as UNRWA, a United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians that recently came under scrutiny for ties her alleged ties to Hamas, are not immune from the jurisdiction of US courts in some terrorism-related cases.

Under the measure, titled the Limited Immunity for Aiding Supporters of Lethal Extremism (LIABLE) Act, IOs would not be immune from US jurisdiction for claims for money damages in which an IO's agents caused injuries personal or death by engaging in torture, extrajudicial killings. sabotaging the aircraft, taking hostages or providing material support or resources for such an act, acting within the scope of their work.

The measure further provides that US courts will hear claims where an IO conspired, materially supported, or aided and abetted a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO); and the plaintiff, at the time of such act, was a citizen of the United States, a member of the armed forces of the United States, an employee of the United States government, or an individual performing a contract awarded by the United States government; or the IO “is based in or has a substantial presence in the United States.”

Cruz's introduction of the measure comes after UNRWA, which was established by the United Nations in 1949, faced backlash earlier this year over its alleged links to Hamas. Critics of the UN agency have long said it promotes an anti-Israel agenda in the region where it operates.

UNRWA's ties to Hamas came into focus next Israel offered the Biden administration with a new dossier containing information about how about 12 agency employees allegedly aided or abetted the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

“UNRWA has knowingly provided Hamas with salaries and materials for decades. This support enabled Hamas to arm itself, create its vast underground terrorist infrastructure and launch the terrorist atrocities of October 7,” Cruz told Fox News Digital. “That attack involved the killing and kidnapping of dozens of Americans.”

He added, “Victims and their families deserve the ability to hold UNRWA accountable for its support of Hamas and for what happened on October 7. The LIABLE Act will give them that opportunity.”

Cruz was joined by seven original GOP co-sponsors in introducing the measure, including Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida, Rick Scott of Florida, Steve Daines of Montana and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Since the 1940s, the International Organizations Immunities Act of 1945 has granted international organizations some of the same privileges and immunities afforded to foreign governments, which at the time included immunity from suit in US courts. At the time of the IOIA's passage, courts looked to the State Department to determine from which lawsuits foreign governments would be deemed immune.

The State Department held to a broad view of foreign sovereign immunity at the time before adopting the more restrictive view that sovereign immunity is available only in relation to sovereign acts and not in relation to commercial acts. Congress codified that more restrictive view in the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) of 1976, which provides several exceptions to sovereign immunity.

The FSIA contains two terrorism-based exceptions to foreign sovereign immunity in US courts. The first exception, section 1605A, exposes a foreign government to legal liability for acts of violence resulting in “personal injury or death” only if it is a designated state sponsor of terrorism (SST). Under the second terrorism-based exception, section 1605B, foreign governments are subject to suit only for acts that cause injury “in the United States.”

The FSIA's terrorism-based exemptions are not designed to apply to IOs, leaving organizations like UNRWA with less legal responsibility in the US for supporting terrorism than a foreign government would for similar conduct. FSIA's 1605A exception relies on an SST determination inapplicable to non-state actors, such as UNRWA, and the section 1605B exception covers only acts committed in the US, making Hamas's actions in Israel inapplicable for purposes of this exception.

Since October, the Biden administration has sent about $121 million in taxpayer funds to UNRWA. A remaining $300,000 in funds appropriated for this fiscal year was supposed to be delivered to the agency earlier this year. However, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, the US froze those funds over allegations that some UNRWA members participated in the October 7 terrorist attack.

In addition to the US putting a pause on “additional” funding to UNRWA in response to the dossier, other countries have followed suit. Germany, Italy, Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and Switzerland have also joined the boycott following the allegations, which have already resulted in many workers leaving.

From 2009 to 2024, just under $4 billion in taxpayer money went to the humanitarian aid organization, according to a Fox News Digital review published last month.

Despite the allegations, The Biden administration has defended UNRWA, insisting that the entire agency should not be judged by the alleged actions of roughly a dozen people.

“We're very supportive of the work that UNRWA does, we think it's critical,” Miller said earlier this year. “There is no other humanitarian player in Gaza that can provide food, medicine on the scale that UNRWA provides.”