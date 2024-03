Swansea academic named a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences

of Academy of Social Sciences has welcomed 41 leading social scientists to its prestigious Fellowship – including Professor Stuart Macdonald of Swansea University.

The Academy Fellowship includes over 1,500 leading scientists from academia, the public, private and third sectors. With expertise spanning the breadth of the social sciences, their work helps address some of the major challenges facing our society and the world. Chosen through independent and rigorous review by the Academy's Nominating Committee, Fellows are recognized for their substantial contributions to industry, policy, and higher education. Stuart Macdonald is Professor of Law at Swansea University's Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law; his research interests lie in criminal and counterterrorism law, particularly cyberterrorism and the use of the Internet by terrorists. He is Co-Director of the Cyber ​​Threat Research Center (CYTREC), which is used in law enforcement training and to inform national and international law and policy. His findings have been presented worldwide to organizations including the UK Home Office, US State Department, Europol and NATO Advanced Training Courses. Professor Macdonald is also the lead organizer of the biennial Terrorism and Social Media (TASM) Conference, helping to bring together researchers, policy makers and practitioners from a range of countries and different disciplinary backgrounds. In addition, he is the Global Coordinator VOX-Pol networkwhich provides comprehensive research, analysis, debate and criticism on the issues raised by and responses to online extremism and terrorism. In 2016, he received a Fulbright Award for Cyber ​​Security and holds a number of distinguished positions, including Senior Fellow of the Hedayah Center for Countering Violent Extremism. On receiving the award from the Academy, Professor Macdonald said: “I would like to thank the Academy of Social Sciences for this award and I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission to promote the social sciences in the UK for public benefit. Academy President Will Hutton said: “At a time when the importance of the social sciences in addressing many pressing issues cannot be overstated, it is a pleasure to welcome these 41 leading social scientists to Academy Fellowship. Their contributions have furthered our understanding in addressing a wide range of societal challenges, including reducing health and economic inequalities, understanding the causes and effects of hate crime, developing inclusive practices in education and the future of cities. We look forward to working with them to further promote the vital role they play social sciences in all areas of our lives.” A full list of new members can be viewed, listing their institutions and research areas here.

