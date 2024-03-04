International Space University's Space Studies Program Lands at Rice University This Summer | Rice News | News and Media Relations

Rice University will host hundreds of space industry and research professionals for International Space Universities 36th anniversary Space Studies Program (SSP) between June 8 and August 3.

The intensive, eight-week program consists of course offerings in topics and disciplines related to space research and exploration; immersive, hands-on experiential learning modules; and development and networking opportunities for professionals from diverse backgrounds from more than 30 countries worldwide and spanning all career stages. ISU SSP24 is uniquely positioned to inform future directions for scientific research and facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations across a wide range of space disciplines.

Through NASA's partnership with Rice, SSP participants will visit the Johnson Space Center, the hub of NASA's human spaceflight activities that pioneer the future of space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautical research. .

This is the second time the program will be hosted in Houston, Texas, on the campus of Rice University. Rice and NASA's Johnson Space Center have been active partners since the founding of the US space program. David Alexander, director of Rice Space Institute and a professor of physics and astronomy, said SSP24 marks another important collaboration in their long history of working together.

We cannot forget it The first word was Houston to be transmitted from the surface of the moon and that Rice was where President John F. Kennedy delivered his famous speech urging us to reach for the unknown, the unanswered and the unfinished beyond the known orbit of our planets, Alexander said. Hosting this important Rice International Space University program will enhance global space exploration efforts by fostering collaboration and creating new partnerships.

As the center of NASA's human spaceflight activities, JSC is where historic achievements meet future record-setting efforts. SSP24 attendees will have the opportunity to engage with NASA experts, tour mission control centers and gain insight into current and future space missions.

The Johnson Space Center looks forward to partnering with Rice as it hosts the International Space University's Space Studies Program, Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche said. This is an amazing opportunity, not only for students participating in the Space Studies Program, but also for JSC employees to share their knowledge and experiences with an international network of leading space experts and professionals.

ISU emphasized the importance of highlighting the symbolic importance of Houston, Texas, as the historic home of human spaceflight and future space missions.

The Space Studies program has been a unique professional development program for 36 years, attended by many of today's world leaders in space, said ISU President Nicolas Peter. Considering the invited speakers and experts, in addition to the participants, the event will bring together more than 400 international space professionals.

SSP24 is designed to provide participants with the latest developments in the space sector and to build space networks among all involved that will lead to new missions, projects or businesses. We are delighted to return to Houston for a second SSP after the first session in 1997. The collaboration in Houston enables us to provide an unprecedented space education experience for SSP24 participants.

Participants will learn from world-class experts, collaborate on group projects that address real-world space challenges, and engage in lively cultural exchanges with the global space community.

To register for SSP24, follow this connection.

Through History

Rice University began its first research collaborations with NASA in 1959, just months after the agency was founded. Beginning in 1958, however, Rice alumnus and board chairman George R. Brown (Class of 1920) was already hard at work behind the scenes trying to ensure that Houston and Rice would play leading roles in the US space race.

In 1961, thanks in large part to Brown and his friend and former Rice roommate, Congressman Albert Thomas (class of 1920), Houston's transformation into Space City USA officially began when the city was named the site of NASA's Space Shuttle Center (now Johnson Space Center).

On September 12, 1962, as part of Rice's anniversary celebrations, then President John F. Kennedy spoke at Rice Stadium, challenging the United States to become the world's greatest nation in space. In direct response to President Kennedy's speech at Rice, the university was founded First Nations dedicated to space science in 1963.

And on July 20, 1969, when Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon, they carried with them a lunar dust detector experiment designed by Rice professor Brian OBrien.