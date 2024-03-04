Global news leaders affirm support









The letter, coordinated by the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) with the support of World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), demonstrates strong and unified support for colleagues reporting from Gaza in the deadliest conflict for journalists ever documented. For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza, overwhelmingly the only source of on-the-ground reporting from inside the Palestinian territory, have worked in unprecedented conditions, the letter says. These journalists, who the international news media and the international community rely on for information about the situation inside Gaza, continue to report despite great personal risk. The letter reminds the international community that journalists are civilians and authorities must protect journalists as non-combatants under international law. A total of at least 94 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war; most of them (89) were Palestinians killed by the Israeli army. Signatories include branches from Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, India, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States. Additional signatories are welcome. Contact CPJ to add your organization, including signatory name, title, and organization name. Read the full letter: We, the undersigned, stand united with Palestinian journalists in their call for safety, protection and freedom to report. For nearly five months, journalists and media workers in Gaza, overwhelmingly the only source of on-the-ground reporting from inside the Palestinian territory, have worked in unprecedented conditions: at least 89 have been killed in the war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, more journalists than ever before in a single country for an entire year. These journalists, who the international news media and the international community rely on for information about the situation inside Gaza, continue to report despite great personal risk. They continue despite the loss of family, friends and colleagues, the destruction of homes and offices, constant displacement, communication disruptions and shortages of food and fuel. Journalists are civilians and Israeli authorities must protect journalists as non-combatants under international law. Those responsible for any breach of that longstanding protection must be held accountable. Attacks on journalists are also attacks on the truth. We are committed to protecting the safety of journalists in Gaza, which is essential to protecting press freedom everywhere. Signatories: Kim Godwin, president, ABC NEWS Phil Chetwynd, global news director, Agence France-Presse Hossam Kanafani, editor-in-chief, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed Alaa al Ghatrevy, editor-in-chief, Al Masry Al Youm, Egypt Ghassan Hajjar, editor-in-chief, An-Nahar, Lebanon Shiro Nakamura, president, The Asahi Shimbun, Japan Julie Pace, executive editor, Associated Press Simon Spanswick, chief executive of the Association of International Broadcasters (AIB) Deborah Turness, CEO, BBC News Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide Daoud Kuttab, director general, Community Media Network, Jordan Branko Brkic, editor-in-chief of Daily Maverick, South Africa Alia Ibrahim, co-founder / CEO, Daraj, Lebanon Mohamed Saad Abdel Hafiz, Egyptian Journalists Syndicate / editor-in-chief, Al-Shorouk, Egypt Roula Khalaf, editor, Financial Times, UK Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian, UK Aluf Benn, editor-in-chief of Haaretz Geordie Grieg, Editor-in-Chief, The Independent, UK Sandy Prieto-Romualdez, chairman, Inquirer Group of Companies, Philippines Deirdre Veldon, managing director, former deputy editor, The Irish Times Rachel Corp, chief executive, ITN, UK Andrew Dagnell, editor, ITV News, UK Terry Tang, interim executive editor, Los Angeles Times Lara Bitar, editor-in-chief, The Public Source, Lebanon Rameeza Nizami, Managing Director, Nawaiwaqt Group, Pakistan Pamella Sittoni, Group Managing Editor, Nation Media Group, Kenya Rebecca Blumenstein, president, editorial, NBC News David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker AG Sulzberger, Publisher, The New York Times Martha Ramos, president, World Forum of Editors / Editor-in-Chief, Organization Editorial Mexicana Amalie Kestler, managing editor, Politics, Denmark Hans Vre, editor-in-chief, Postimees Group, Estonia Alan Rusbridger, editor of Prospect magazine, UK Ritu Kapur, CEO, The Quint, India Maria Ressa, CEO and co-founder, Rappler Inc. Alessandra Galloni, Reuters editor-in-chief Nwabisa Makunga, Editor-in-Chief, The Sowetan, South Africa Dirk Kurbjuweit, editor-in-chief of Der Spiegel Wolfgang Krach, editor-in-chief of Sddeutsche Zeitung, Germany Wafaa Haidar, director, Tele Liban, Lebanon Fernando Belzunce, editorial director, Vocento, Spain Assaad Maroun, chairman/general manager, Voice of Lebanon Sally Buzbee, executive editor, The Washington Post Vincent Peyrgne, CEO, World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Download the open letter to journalists in Gaza here.



