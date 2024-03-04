News: Study abroad at LANNA International School: A unique blend of culture and education in Thailand





Teaching abroad at Lanna International School (LANNA) in the historic mountainous region of Chiang Mai offers the opportunity to influence young minds while immersing yourself in the unparalleled charm of an enchanting city in northern Thailand! Studying internationally at LANNA means exploring an incredible mix of culture, nature and education. Established in 1993, LANNA is a leading British international school cultivating excellence from early childhood to year 13. Since its inception, LANNA has enrolled students from diverse cultural, academic and linguistic backgrounds and currently welcomes students from over forty different nationalities, speaking over seventeen languages. Emphasizing internationalism at its core, LANNA believes that the diversity of its student body is one of its greatest strengths, which helps support the schools mission to prepare its students to be responsible citizens of the world. . LANNA celebrated 30 years of excellence in December 2023. The school has certainly flourished over the years, from a home school in a particular location, followed by a series of moves, each representative campus of LANNA in steady growth. Located just outside Chiang Mai, in picturesque Hang Dong, LANNAs campus boasts new, world-class facilities: jungle gyms set in lush gardens for primary school students; State-of-the-art indoor air-conditioned basketball courts for high school students; a covered swimming pool; and smart and spacious classrooms. A mini water park is a favorite campus feature for younger students. LANNA is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), licensed by the Thai Ministry of Education and is a member of the East Asian Regional Council of Overseas Schools (EARCOS). The school follows a rigorous Cambridge curriculum, preparing students for success at top universities around the world, and since 2005, it has been a University of Cambridge International Examinations Centre. LANNA graduates are accepted into the most prestigious colleges and universities in the world. There are currently 978 students enrolled, 33% of whom are Thai. The school prioritizes the recruitment of highly qualified and experienced British and international staff. Six percent of the total teaching staff is from Thailand. LANNA offers a British-style education, based on the National Curriculum for England and Wales, and tailored to meet the needs of its international students more fully, from Early Years to Year 13. The Early Years Department uses International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC) with pedagogy inspired by Reggio Emilia. The Primary Department offers the child-centred, research-based Cambridge Curriculum (CC) and International Primary Curriculum (IPC), and the Secondary Department offers the General and International Certificate of Secondary Education. LANNA's broad and balanced curriculum is supported by a strong team of specialist teachers and teaching assistants. LANNA is a particularly lively and busy campus. Its student-centered program of study and wide range of After School Activities (ASA) provide its students with challenges that enable them to reach their full academic, social, emotional and physical potential. The school offers a variety of sports, all with a focus on the values ​​of fair play, sportsmanship and teamwork. Every student has an equal opportunity to participate, regardless of ability. Musically there are many possibilities. As students, from an early age, are actively engaged in appreciating and making music, there are several student groups they can join after school. LANNA is also gaining a reputation for the quality of its dramatic productions. LANNA would consider hiring certified singles and couples of various profiles, including couples with a non-teaching spouse and newly certified candidates. Teachers must have an academic degree in the subject they will teach. In Thailand, there is no age limit for certified teachers to obtain a work visa. The benefits of teaching abroad include a stipend, annual airfare, and free tuition for the first two children of those who teach abroad. Grants for ASA and Summer School are another bonus. Health insurance worldwide, except in the US, is fully paid and includes dental coverage, accident insurance and emergency evacuation. LANNA also offers professional development opportunities for its staff. Finally, there are local employment opportunities for non-teaching partners. To gain access too The full profile of LANNA International Schools in the Search Associates database, including a list of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



