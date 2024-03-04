Sudan: Give the UN fact-finding mission a chance

By Sarah Jackson

In October 2023, the UN rights body voted to create a much-needed independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan, yet four months later, it is still underfunded, understaffed and therefore unable to meaningfully fulfill its mandate.

In the last four months, the situation in Sudan has gone from dire to catastrophic. What began in April 2023 as a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), rival security forces fighting over the spoils of a coup they launched together in 2021, has turned into a nationwide war drawing in the militia and international supporters. on 13,000 people have been killed, involved in deliberate and indiscriminate attacks. circle 10.7 million people have been displaced by conflict, the largest internal displacement crisis globally. some 14 million children half of the country's children need humanitarian aid.

Although over 100 Sudanese, regional and international organizations had CALLED for an international fact-finding mission, it was tangible whether the Human Rights Council (HRC) would vote in its favour. In the end, a resolution was narrowly passed with 19 members voting in favor, 16 against and most importantly, 12 abstaining.

Impunity is at the heart of Sudan's current human rights crisis, and ending it is essential to the country's future. With a mandate to investigate human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, preserve evidence for future legal proceedings and focus on the most troubling human rights and humanitarian situations, the international fact-finding mission has a critical role to play in the delivery of justice.

It should now be fully staffed and functioning. Although there is three commissioners in the country, it has been unable to fill any of its 17 staff positions, including investigators, due to a UN hiring freeze stemming from a cash crunch in the UN system as a result of delay or non-payment of obligations by certain countries. Without a sufficient practical deck, the international fact-finding mission will struggle to conduct meaningful investigations.

The clock is ticking, as the mission expires later this year, with no guarantee of renewal. Furthermore, violations are ongoing and evidence may be destroyed. Even continuous violations do not guarantee the continuation of the mandate. Actions by the HRC-mandated International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) were not extended despite its warning of an acute risk of further atrocities.

Although it is not new, the UN liquidity crisis it's getting worse. According to the UN Secretary General, the UN faced arrears of $859 million at the end of 2023, up from $330 million in 2022, marking the highest level of arrears ever. This coincides with the lowest number of states paying their dues in full in the past five years. Underfunding means that key decisions and agreed mandates cannot be implemented, undermining the work, values ​​and purpose of the UN system as a whole.

Furthermore, the ability of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take effective action in various conflicts continues to be hampered by permanent members of the Council using their veto power to protect allies at the expense of norms. , international standards and principles. The recent selective use and instrumentalization of human rights is painfully evident with the US position on Gaza and Russia's position on Ukraine.

The lackluster responses to the Sudan conflict today are mired in these obstacles to norms-based multilateralism. The ambivalence we see towards the situation in Sudan today stands in stark contrast to the response to the conflict in Darfur that began in 2003 and prompted a strong UNSC commitment, a Chapter VII peacekeeping mission, an arms embargo on Darfur (still in force, although not fully implemented), the Sudanese refer to the International Criminal Court and the African Union's establishment of a High Level Panel chaired by former South African President Mbeki.

This time, the International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan is one of the only concrete steps to address the country's conflict and must be set up for success. The mission can preserve evidence and identify suspected perpetrators, opening avenues to justice for victims and survivors. Equally important, perhaps, the reporting of fact-finding missions can reveal the scale of the human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan and build momentum to resolve it.

With the growing push against human rights mechanisms, the establishment of the International Fact-Finding Mission on the Sudan was nothing short of a triumph, but the failure of its staff damaged it from the start and must be corrected before it becomes too much. late.

Sarah Jackson is Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

This article first appeared in South Africa Mail and Custodian.