International
Sudan: Give the UN fact-finding mission a chance
By Sarah Jackson
In October 2023, the UN rights body voted to create a much-needed independent International Fact-Finding Mission in Sudan, yet four months later, it is still underfunded, understaffed and therefore unable to meaningfully fulfill its mandate.
In the last four months, the situation in Sudan has gone from dire to catastrophic. What began in April 2023 as a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), rival security forces fighting over the spoils of a coup they launched together in 2021, has turned into a nationwide war drawing in the militia and international supporters. on 13,000 people have been killed, involved in deliberate and indiscriminate attacks. circle 10.7 million people have been displaced by conflict, the largest internal displacement crisis globally. some 14 million children half of the country's children need humanitarian aid.
Although over 100 Sudanese, regional and international organizations had CALLED for an international fact-finding mission, it was tangible whether the Human Rights Council (HRC) would vote in its favour. In the end, a resolution was narrowly passed with 19 members voting in favor, 16 against and most importantly, 12 abstaining.
Impunity is at the heart of Sudan's current human rights crisis, and ending it is essential to the country's future
Sarah Jackson Amnesty International Regional Deputy for Eastern and Southern Africa
Impunity is at the heart of Sudan's current human rights crisis, and ending it is essential to the country's future. With a mandate to investigate human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, preserve evidence for future legal proceedings and focus on the most troubling human rights and humanitarian situations, the international fact-finding mission has a critical role to play in the delivery of justice.
It should now be fully staffed and functioning. Although there is three commissioners in the country, it has been unable to fill any of its 17 staff positions, including investigators, due to a UN hiring freeze stemming from a cash crunch in the UN system as a result of delay or non-payment of obligations by certain countries. Without a sufficient practical deck, the international fact-finding mission will struggle to conduct meaningful investigations.
The clock is ticking, as the mission expires later this year, with no guarantee of renewal. Furthermore, violations are ongoing and evidence may be destroyed. Even continuous violations do not guarantee the continuation of the mandate. Actions by the HRC-mandated International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) were not extended despite its warning of an acute risk of further atrocities.
Although it is not new, the UN liquidity crisis it's getting worse. According to the UN Secretary General, the UN faced arrears of $859 million at the end of 2023, up from $330 million in 2022, marking the highest level of arrears ever. This coincides with the lowest number of states paying their dues in full in the past five years. Underfunding means that key decisions and agreed mandates cannot be implemented, undermining the work, values and purpose of the UN system as a whole.
Furthermore, the ability of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take effective action in various conflicts continues to be hampered by permanent members of the Council using their veto power to protect allies at the expense of norms. , international standards and principles. The recent selective use and instrumentalization of human rights is painfully evident with the US position on Gaza and Russia's position on Ukraine.
The lackluster responses to the Sudan conflict today are mired in these obstacles to norms-based multilateralism. The ambivalence we see towards the situation in Sudan today stands in stark contrast to the response to the conflict in Darfur that began in 2003 and prompted a strong UNSC commitment, a Chapter VII peacekeeping mission, an arms embargo on Darfur (still in force, although not fully implemented), the Sudanese refer to the International Criminal Court and the African Union's establishment of a High Level Panel chaired by former South African President Mbeki.
This time, the International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan is one of the only concrete steps to address the country's conflict and must be set up for success.
Sarah Jackson
This time, the International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan is one of the only concrete steps to address the country's conflict and must be set up for success. The mission can preserve evidence and identify suspected perpetrators, opening avenues to justice for victims and survivors. Equally important, perhaps, the reporting of fact-finding missions can reveal the scale of the human rights catastrophe unfolding in Sudan and build momentum to resolve it.
As the response to human rights mechanisms grew, the establishment of the International Fact-Finding Mission on the Sudan was nothing short of a triumph, but staffing failure marred it from the start and must be rectified before it is too late.
Sarah Jackson
With the growing push against human rights mechanisms, the establishment of the International Fact-Finding Mission on the Sudan was nothing short of a triumph, but the failure of its staff damaged it from the start and must be corrected before it becomes too much. late.
Sarah Jackson is Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa
This article first appeared in South Africa Mail and Custodian.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/03/sudan-give-un-fact-finding-mission-a-chance/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New productivity tools and advanced health features
- Sudan: Give the UN fact-finding mission a chance
- US calls for more aid for starving Gazans | BBC News
- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets Shehbaz Sharif
- Dune 2 Deleted Scenes Will Never Be Released, Cut Actor Heartbroken
- How Arizona Wildcats football players performed at NFL Combine
- Where to Buy a Suit in the Twin Cities
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls as big week of economic updates approaches
- DVIDS – News – NUWC Division Newport hosts discussion on collaboration opportunities
- UK and Faroe Islands reach agreement on fishing opportunities for 2024
- Trump says GOP nominee MLK Jr. that with “steroids”. Hear the Urban League president's reaction
- Lok Sabha elections: A look at what Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to do in his potential third term, says his adviser