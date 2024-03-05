TN High School Student Wins International Youth Award for Outstanding Fundraising Effort

CONTACTS:

(Arlington, Virginia) The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is proud to announce that William Cabaniss, a high school student from Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the recipients of the 2024 William R. Simms Award for Outstanding Youth in philanthropy, individual , sponsored by Carter.

The award, sponsored by Carter through the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy, honors young people with a proven track record of outstanding philanthropy, who demonstrate exceptional civic and charitable responsibility, and whose philanthropy encourages others to engage on a community, national level and/or international. William was nominated for the award by AFP TN, Great Smoky Mountain Chapter.

“I am extremely honored to receive the AFP Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award. Hunger and food insecurity have always been key issues that I have felt a personal calling to address, as no one should go hungry, said Cabaniss . I am grateful that I have been able to make a difference in this area of ​​need, primarily through the sale of vanilla extract. However, we can all create lasting change through our own unique methods, because if not, who will? ?”

Driven by the food insecurity his local community was facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, William began volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Here he saw the impact the organization was having and decided he wanted to do more to drive their mission.

He soon founded Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, a small, 501(c)3 non-profit that sells pure homemade vanilla extract and donates the proceeds to the food bank. Despite having a small budget, through his passion and commitment, William has been able to make a big difference for the 18 counties the food bank serves.

So far, he has raised $210,405 for the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, which equates to 631,215 meals for those at risk of hunger. His efforts have also generated a great deal of awareness for the food bank, inspiring others in the community to give as well.

William has shown the tremendous impact a person can have on their community when they harness the power of philanthropy, regardless of their age, stage or status, said Bob Carter, CFRE, Carter Chairman. We are proud to help honor William and his determined and giving spirit.

Though his organization, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, William has been able to go beyond his individual contributions to make an exponential impact on behalf of a meaningful cause, said Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA, president and CEO of AFP. All of us at AFP are excited to celebrate his achievements so far and look forward to seeing his future in philanthropy.

The award will be presented in Toronto on April 9 AFP ICON 2024the largest gathering of fundraising professionals in the world.

