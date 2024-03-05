International
TN High School Student Wins International Youth Award for Outstanding Fundraising Effort
CONTACTS:
Natalie Paskoski, Content Manager, (434) 236 5583, [email protected]
(Arlington, Virginia) The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is proud to announce that William Cabaniss, a high school student from Knoxville, Tennessee, is one of the recipients of the 2024 William R. Simms Award for Outstanding Youth in philanthropy, individual , sponsored by Carter.
The award, sponsored by Carter through the AFP Foundation for Philanthropy, honors young people with a proven track record of outstanding philanthropy, who demonstrate exceptional civic and charitable responsibility, and whose philanthropy encourages others to engage on a community, national level and/or international. William was nominated for the award by AFP TN, Great Smoky Mountain Chapter.
“I am extremely honored to receive the AFP Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award. Hunger and food insecurity have always been key issues that I have felt a personal calling to address, as no one should go hungry, said Cabaniss . I am grateful that I have been able to make a difference in this area of need, primarily through the sale of vanilla extract. However, we can all create lasting change through our own unique methods, because if not, who will? ?”
Driven by the food insecurity his local community was facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, William began volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Here he saw the impact the organization was having and decided he wanted to do more to drive their mission.
He soon founded Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, a small, 501(c)3 non-profit that sells pure homemade vanilla extract and donates the proceeds to the food bank. Despite having a small budget, through his passion and commitment, William has been able to make a big difference for the 18 counties the food bank serves.
So far, he has raised $210,405 for the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, which equates to 631,215 meals for those at risk of hunger. His efforts have also generated a great deal of awareness for the food bank, inspiring others in the community to give as well.
William has shown the tremendous impact a person can have on their community when they harness the power of philanthropy, regardless of their age, stage or status, said Bob Carter, CFRE, Carter Chairman. We are proud to help honor William and his determined and giving spirit.
Though his organization, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, William has been able to go beyond his individual contributions to make an exponential impact on behalf of a meaningful cause, said Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA, president and CEO of AFP. All of us at AFP are excited to celebrate his achievements so far and look forward to seeing his future in philanthropy.
The award will be presented in Toronto on April 9 AFP ICON 2024the largest gathering of fundraising professionals in the world.
For more information about this award or the AFP ICON, please contact Natalie Paskoski at (434)-236-5583 or [email protected]
* * *
Co-founded by Bob Carter and Steve Higgins in 2011, Carter is a team of 50+ senior nonprofit professionals working in the areas of fundraising, governance and organizational planning to advance philanthropy around the world.
Each Carter consultant brings decades of executive-level development experience to serve as an extension of an organization's team, helping to maximize their potential and better serve their cause.
Carter has led hundreds of organizations of all sizes, from regional nonprofit agencies and national associations to international causes, in the successful planning and implementation of significant and transformative organizational campaigns and projects. For more information, visit www.carter.global.
* * *
Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been the standard for professionalism in fundraising. The association works to advance effective and ethical philanthropy by providing advocacy, research, education, mentoring, collaboration and technology opportunities to the world's largest network of professional fundraisers. More than 26,000 AFP members in over 220 chapters raise over $100 billion annually for a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes across the globe. For more information, go to afpglobal.org.
# # #
|
Sources
2/ https://afpglobal.org/news/tn-high-school-student-earns-international-youth-award-outstanding-fundraising-efforts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China to meet for second session in 2024: Congress leader vows to overcome US technology and science sanctions
- TN High School Student Wins International Youth Award for Outstanding Fundraising Effort
- Haiti declares state of emergency after escape of thousands of prisoners
- Organizing an interactive dialogue for Bogor children, Iriana Joko Widodo presents bicycle awards to Time today
- US Supreme Court rules Trump can remain in 2024 primary election | US Election News 2024
- I Prevail + Halestorm Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headline Tour Hollywood Undead + Fit For A King To Support
- Three champions crowned at State Hockey Tournament: Central WI Storm, Notre Dame, St. Mary Springs
- Google Pixels adds support for Ultra HDR photos for Instagram
- Barbie Movie Screening with Live Music Tour Stop in Utah
- Michigan Ross professor questions reliability of stock market anomalies
- Huge fines in Europe will worsen Apple's woes in 2024.What does it take to get back on track?
- A Revanth Reddy | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like an 'elder brother', says Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy; seeks support to develop a state like Gujarat