International
Agreement on the prohibition of products produced with forced labor by the EU | Actuality
The new regulation would create a framework for enforcing this ban, including investigations, new IT solutions and cooperation with authorities and other countries.
INVESTIGATIONS
Under the agreed text, national authorities or, if third countries are involved, the EU Commission, will investigate the suspected use of forced labor in companies' supply chains. If the investigation concludes that forced labor has been used, the authorities can request that the relevant goods be withdrawn from the EU market and online markets and confiscated at the border. The goods should then be donated, recycled or disposed of. Goods of strategic or critical importance to the Union can be banned until the company eliminates forced labor from its supply chains.
Firms that do not comply can be fined. However, if they eliminate forced labor from their supply chains, banned products can be allowed back on the market.
High risk goods and areas
At Parliament's insistence, the Commission will draw up a list of specific economic sectors in specific geographic areas where state-imposed forced labor exists. This will then become a criterion for assessing the need to open an investigation.
The Commission may also identify products or groups of products for which importers and exporters will need to submit additional details to EU customs, such as information on the manufacturer and suppliers of these products.
Digital tools and collaboration, including third countries
A new single forced labor portal would be created to help enforce the new rules. It includes guidance, information on prohibitions, a database of risk areas and sectors, as well as publicly available evidence and an alert portal. A Trade Union Network Against Forced Labor Products would help improve cooperation between authorities.
The rules also provide for cooperation with third countries, for example in the context of existing dialogues or the implementation of trade agreements. This may include the exchange of information on areas or products at risk and the exchange of best practice, particularly with countries with similar legislation in force. The Commission acting as the main competent authority may also carry out controls and inspections in third countries, if the company concerned and the government of the third country agree to this.
citation
Co-rapporteur Samira Rafaela (Rinew, NL) said: This law is fundamental in the field of human rights. It will prevent forced labor products from entering our market. And there are some references to debugging. It is a step forward in achieving fair trade and cleaning up supply chains, prioritizing human rights. To combat forced and state-imposed labor, we must work with like-minded partners and become a strong ally in the global fight against forced labor.
Co-rapporteur Maria-Manuel Leito-Marques (S&D, PT) said: Forced labor has been a reality for a long time and remains a reality for many people. It is estimated that there were around 27.6 million people affected by it in 2021, mainly in the private sector, but also victims of so-called state-sponsored forced labour. The agreement we reached today will ensure that the EU has an instrument to ban products made with forced labor from the Union market, as well as to tackle different forms of forced labour, including when it is imposed by a state .
Next steps
The European Parliament and the Council will now have to give the final green light to the interim agreement. The regulation will then be published in the Official Gazette and will enter into force the following day. EU countries will then have 3 years to start implementing the new rules.
Background
The forced labor regulation focuses on products and will not impose additional due diligence requirements on companies that do not use forced labor in their supply chains. However, it is often linked to the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence directive, which was provisionally agreed between the Parliament and the Council, but has not yet been given a final OK by the Council.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/pt/press-room/20240301IPR18592/deal-on-eu-ban-on-products-made-with-forced-labour
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Agreement on the prohibition of products produced with forced labor by the EU | Actuality
- Weather news: Britons will get some sunshine this week after a record warm February
- How Hollywood strikes could test box office forecasts: IMAX CEO
- Carlos Alcaraz defeats Rafael Nadal at Netflix Slam in Las Vegas | Tennis news
- Birdy Gray teams up with mega-influencer LaurDIY for Little White Dress capsule collection |
- Google announces removal of new Pixel features
- George Galloway to be sworn in Commons
- Olson Kundig Launches Homes at 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood
- CFPB Warns Digital Marketers Against Abusive Steering Practices // Cooley // Global Law Firm
- Google updates 1st generation Pixel Watch with health monitoring features
- Mayorkas responded to Governor Abbott's criticism of Biden's border actions
- Here's Why Hollywood Won't Let Stars Talk to Conservative Media