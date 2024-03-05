The new regulation would create a framework for enforcing this ban, including investigations, new IT solutions and cooperation with authorities and other countries.

INVESTIGATIONS

Under the agreed text, national authorities or, if third countries are involved, the EU Commission, will investigate the suspected use of forced labor in companies' supply chains. If the investigation concludes that forced labor has been used, the authorities can request that the relevant goods be withdrawn from the EU market and online markets and confiscated at the border. The goods should then be donated, recycled or disposed of. Goods of strategic or critical importance to the Union can be banned until the company eliminates forced labor from its supply chains.

Firms that do not comply can be fined. However, if they eliminate forced labor from their supply chains, banned products can be allowed back on the market.

High risk goods and areas

At Parliament's insistence, the Commission will draw up a list of specific economic sectors in specific geographic areas where state-imposed forced labor exists. This will then become a criterion for assessing the need to open an investigation.

The Commission may also identify products or groups of products for which importers and exporters will need to submit additional details to EU customs, such as information on the manufacturer and suppliers of these products.

Digital tools and collaboration, including third countries

A new single forced labor portal would be created to help enforce the new rules. It includes guidance, information on prohibitions, a database of risk areas and sectors, as well as publicly available evidence and an alert portal. A Trade Union Network Against Forced Labor Products would help improve cooperation between authorities.

The rules also provide for cooperation with third countries, for example in the context of existing dialogues or the implementation of trade agreements. This may include the exchange of information on areas or products at risk and the exchange of best practice, particularly with countries with similar legislation in force. The Commission acting as the main competent authority may also carry out controls and inspections in third countries, if the company concerned and the government of the third country agree to this.

citation

Co-rapporteur Samira Rafaela (Rinew, NL) said: This law is fundamental in the field of human rights. It will prevent forced labor products from entering our market. And there are some references to debugging. It is a step forward in achieving fair trade and cleaning up supply chains, prioritizing human rights. To combat forced and state-imposed labor, we must work with like-minded partners and become a strong ally in the global fight against forced labor.

Co-rapporteur Maria-Manuel Leito-Marques (S&D, PT) said: Forced labor has been a reality for a long time and remains a reality for many people. It is estimated that there were around 27.6 million people affected by it in 2021, mainly in the private sector, but also victims of so-called state-sponsored forced labour. The agreement we reached today will ensure that the EU has an instrument to ban products made with forced labor from the Union market, as well as to tackle different forms of forced labour, including when it is imposed by a state .

Next steps

The European Parliament and the Council will now have to give the final green light to the interim agreement. The regulation will then be published in the Official Gazette and will enter into force the following day. EU countries will then have 3 years to start implementing the new rules.

Background

The forced labor regulation focuses on products and will not impose additional due diligence requirements on companies that do not use forced labor in their supply chains. However, it is often linked to the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence directive, which was provisionally agreed between the Parliament and the Council, but has not yet been given a final OK by the Council.