



13th Ministry of the World Trade Organization (WTO). concluded Friday, March 1saw an agreement to extend the waiver of the COVID-19 intellectual property to therapeutics and diagnostics. We are encouraged that WTO members did not agree to extend an intellectual property waiver to the therapeutics of COVID-19 at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi. said John Murphy, Chief Policy Officer at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). A brief history of IP waivers for COVID In 2022, the WTO agreed to a waiver of certain requirements related to mandatory licensure for COVID-19 vaccines. The United States government supported the waiver. However, the waiver was never used nor needed. In 2021 alone, companies produced more than 11 billion doses of COVID vaccines, enough to make two vaccines for every adult on the planet.BIO said. We predict this number will increase to 18.6 billion by the end of this year. A total of 632 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered in the African Region, including 64% from the COVAX facility,noted the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2022. This represents 56 doses per 100 inhabitants and constitutes 40% of the doses needed to reach 70% of people fully vaccinated in all countries. The WTO later proposed expanding the waiver to cover diagnostics and therapy, although the US government did not indicate an official position on the expansion before the February Ministry. Why IP Takedowns Set a Harmful Precedent BIO opposed the removal of the IP for the COVID vaccine technology, as well as the proposal to extend it to therapeutics and diagnostics. “IP is the backbone of innovation in our industry, enabling scientists and researchers to bring life-saving and life-improving treatments and products to patients. This was especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, where IP protection helped companies bring new vaccines and therapies to market in record time,” said Murphy after the WTO Ministry. Strong IP protections are especially critical for small and mid-sized biotech firms. These companies rely on capital funding to drive cutting-edge research to address some of the greatest challenges of our time, including food security, climate change and future pandemics. BIO has consistently defended against attempts by the global community to exploit agendas in multilateral organizations to weaken the global IP framework. As we have warned, doing so would significantly undermine our companies' ability to raise the necessary funds and continue to push biotech innovation forward,” he concluded. What should the WTO do next? Ahead of the 13th WTO Ministerial, Nancy Travis, BIO's Vice-President for International Affairs, explained why the WTO should focus instead on the trade aspects of pandemic preparedness. Instead of abandoning IP protection, Travis said, the WTO could focus on areas that include: “Seeking faster sharing of information, such as the virus's genome, across international borders to allow scientists to start their work faster.

Making it easier to trade and ship vaccine and therapeutic materials around the globe, such as through lowering tariffs and other trade barriers.

Addressing health system disparities, which during COVID caused vital vaccines to go to waste when some countries couldn't get them into people's arms in a timely manner.” “Most importantly, multilateral organizations should focus their efforts within their mandates and take advantage of their inherent expertise. They need to be coordinated, but there is no need to duplicate efforts,” she added. The outcome of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference was positive for the future of our industry,” concluded Murphy. “However, significant trade barriers remain. We welcome opportunities to work with the WTO to address real trade barriers to access technologies such as export restrictions to maintain strong IP protections, encourage innovation and maintain US leadership in life sciences.

