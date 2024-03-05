Ferries may depart from the Mill Cove terminal in Bedford to Halifax by 2028





Ferries are expected to depart from a new Mill Cove ferry facility in Bedford, NS, by 2028 following the announcement Monday of funding to purchase the ferries and build two terminals to support transit expansion. In 2021, all three levels of government announced a joint study of a new ferry and passenger terminal at Bedford to provide service to downtown Halifax. At the time, the project was expected to be completed this year. Now the federal government will contribute $155.7 million, the province will contribute $65 million and the Halifax Regional Municipality will contribute more than $38 million. “Our beautiful city is growing and growing fast,” MP Lena Metlege Diab, who represents Halifax West, said in the release. “It is vital that we connect Canadians and get them to and from work, school and home more efficiently.” The funding will go towards five high-speed electric ferries, a Mill Cove terminal, a replacement of the Halifax terminal and a new maintenance facility. “All good things are worth waiting for,” said HRM Coun.Tim Outhit of the Bedford area. “There are no more plans, no more market studies, no more consultations, no more funding debates, this is happening,” he said. Bedford-area Coun. Tim Outhit said the Mill Cove ferry is part of the city's rapid transit strategy. (Paul Palmer/CBC) The new ferry terminals will be net zero for greenhouse gas emissions, according to the province. Build Nova Scotia is securing the land for the Mill Cove terminal, which will include a library and connect to the Bedford waterfront. A bridge will also be built over the CN rail line to connect buses, cars, pedestrians and cyclists to the terminal. Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman said the Mill Cove terminal “is just the beginning” of more ferries on the Bedford Basin. The ferry expansion is part of the municipality's rapid transit strategy. In addition to bus rapid transit, other ferry sites are being discussed for the Larry Uteck and Shannon Park areas. 'Smaller, sleeker, faster' Halifax Transit CEO Dave Reage said there is no date yet for the other ferry projects, but the new Halifax terminal will prepare the site for different hull designs and to charge electric ferries between trips. “It's a smaller, sleeker and faster vessel,” Reage said of the boats that can travel over 20 knots. He said current ferries travel at about eight knots. Reage said each trip is expected to take about 18 minutes, and service every 15 minutes is expected during rush hour. He said the new ships will have a capacity of about 150 to 200 passengers. “We need to dramatically increase the number of ferry crews, so that's part of the work yet to come,” he said. Reage said no decisions have been made on ticket prices.

