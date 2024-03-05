AUKUS: Are nuclear powered submarines a good idea for Australia?

There were always going to be questions about a nuclear-powered submarine deal with a (stated) price tag of up to $368 billion.

But as the dust settles on the AUKUS security pact and Australians wait patiently for the subsidies that come with it, some defense experts are warning that the deal could fall apart.

“I think the likelihood of the plan being effectively rolled out is extremely low,” Hugh White, an emeritus professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University, tells ABC RN's Global Roaming.

Professor White was a defense adviser to the Hawke government and worked as under-secretary for strategy and intelligence at the Department of Defence. He has also been a great critic of AUKUS.

So can AUKUS sink? And what does this mean for Australia's defense plans?

What is AUKUS?

On 15 September 2021, a new tripartite security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, called AUKUS (A-UK-US), was announced.

Australia was canceling its previous $90 billion deal with France for 12 conventionally powered submarines and instead securing nuclear-powered submarines through AUKUS.

More details were revealed on March 13 last year, including about two so-called “pillars” of AUKUS.

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak announced further details of AUKUS in March(Reuters: Leah Millis)

Pillar One, which has received the most attention, is submarines.

The plan is for Australia to buy at least three nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarines from the US in the early 2030s.

We will then build at least five of a new class of nuclear-powered submarines called SSN-AUKUS, likely in Adelaide, in the 2030s, 2040s and beyond.

Pillar Two involves technology sharing, in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and hypersonic missiles.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison called AUKUS his government's “best decision”, while current prime minister Anthony Albanese has said it would “strengthen Australia's national security and stability in our region”.

AUKUS worries

Professor White has two main concerns about AUKUS.

“We need submarines. I think submarines are a very important part of a defense posture for Australia. [But] I don't think we need nuclear-powered submarines,” he says.

“They're a lot more expensive. They're a lot harder to make. They're a lot harder to operate. We're going to end up with a lot less of them in our fleet.”

He says his second worry is much bigger: “I don't think we're going to make it [the submarines].”

He claims the plan is too dependent on future decisions and assistance from the US and UK governments, and also full of almost insurmountable technical tasks for Australia.

“I think what's going to happen is within the next few years, the whole thing is just going to fall apart on our hands. And we're going to be back at square one trying to figure out how to do something more conventional. [submarines].”

Allan Behm, director of the international and security affairs program at the Australia Institute, also doubts the likelihood of the AUKUS deal going ahead as planned.

One reason, he says, is that the technologies, skills and manpower required by a country like Australia to build and maintain nuclear-powered submarines are pushing our limits, even with the involvement of the US and Great Britain.

“We're going into a technology area that we're not completely familiar with,” says Mr Behm, who has a 30-year career in the Australian public service and was a senior adviser to the then shadow foreign minister Penny Wong.

“We're talking about a number of submarines with nuclear propulsion systems on them. And we only have one nuclear reactor in Australia, which is nothing like the highly, highly enriched uranium reactors, the pressurized water reactors that exist in those nuclear powered submarines,” he says.

“I think the best parallel would be, how would Australia imagine undertaking, making and receiving a moon launch?”

USA vs. China

If AUKUS goes ahead as planned, is it the best way to keep Australia safe?

It has been described as a massive setback for China, which continues to build up its military.

Morrison told the ABC last year, AUKUS helps to “change the calculus for any potential aggressors in our region”.

But Professor White says there are pitfalls to this strategy.

He claims that AUKUS could draw Australia into a future US-China conflict over Taiwan, which he claims the US may not win.

“China has focused so strongly and so effectively on building the kinds of forces it needs to prevent US projection of power from sea and air into the Western Pacific,” he says.

“[So] The question for us is, is it reasonable for Australia to commit to going to war with the US against China, a war we have no reason to believe the US can win, in order to buy submarines we don't need ?

While Australia has it became clear it will have full control over nuclear-powered submarines under the deal, Professor White says the US can expect us to support them in a future war.

Cost concerns

The projected cost of the submarine program will be up to $368 billion over the next 30 years. It is a figure that has not suffered a lack of criticism.

“It puts so many of our hedge eggs in one super-expensive basket,” Mr. Behm says.

“After expanding our defense budget by a significant amount, we will find ourselves with very limited ability in other areas to meet the spending targets of this project.

Australia will buy at least three Virginia-class submarines as part of AUKUS.(Reuters via USNavy/John Whalen/Huntington Ingalls Industries)

And, based on other defense projects, he claims there will be cost explosions.

“Everytime I [the Department of] Protection says it will cost you $1, always multiply by three. And so your $368 billion is, in effect, a $1 trillion lifetime cost,” he says.

“And you can do a lot with $1 trillion.”

A safer Australia?

Even the critics of AUKUS have their critics.

Peter Dean, director of foreign policy and defense at the University of Sydney's Center for American Studies, says he takes a “diametrically opposed” view of Professor White and Mr Behm.

So does he think AUKUS will make Australia safer in the coming decades?

“Absolutely. It will provide a level of military capability that Australia has never had. US nuclear powered submarines are the highest naval capability in the world,” he says.

“With nuclear-powered submarines, there is no limit to their power flow. They can travel at significantly higher speeds for unlimited times.”

Professor Dean says that while construction costs and securing labor may be an issue, he rejects the idea that Australia simply cannot do it.

“I think that's just a very negative view of our country. We have the 13th largest economy in the world. We're one of the most high-tech economies in the world. We have one of the best university sectors in the world.”

And Professor Dean, who co-directed Secretariat of Defense Strategic Review 2023repeatedly emphasizes that the clauses are primarily about prevention.

“[Like] USA we are a status quo power. We don't want to change the strategic order in the region and we don't want to do it by force”, he says.

“If we can ensure that China and other countries remain convinced that they don't have a military overmatch, that there is a balance in that area, then they are much less likely to use military force to achieve political goals.”

He also cites the second less discussed pillar of AUKUS, technology sharing, as “a huge lift for us, to an almost incomprehensible degree, because we don't know where some of these technologies are going to go.”

Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Sheean arrives in Hobart in 2021.(Supplied: Department of Defense)

“We live in really difficult strategic times. We don't have the ability to really defend ourselves. And it's much better to do it with friends and partners than with anyone else,” he says.

“[The US and UK] share our views of the world and our region, they are status quo powers like us who want to maintain peace and security and avoid war.

“And partnering with them, and [also] By sharing their technology and our technology, we can all be inherently safer.”

Scrap AUKUS, completely rethink defense?

Meanwhile, Professor White, from the anti-AUKUS camp, is advocating a completely different approach to AUKUS.

He says Australia needs to step away from the US and think about “how can we develop our national capabilities to defend independently against a major Asian power?”

“Traditionally, Australians have believed that as a very large continent with a relatively small population, we couldn't defend ourselves. But I don't think that's right.”

But he says that would need a shift in priorities.

“I would be overwhelmingly focused on making it as difficult as possible for any country to project energy from the sea and the air to Australia,” he says.

“[And] we have great advantages, in particular, those great sea approaches that surround our continent”.

His list of recommendations includes a large fleet of conventional submarines, more aircraft, long-range missiles and sea mines.

But his plan comes with a massive increase in spending.

“Instead of the 2 percent of GDP that we are spending at the moment [on defence]we would have to spend between 3 and 3.5 percent of GDP,” he says.

A missing piece in the discussion

Mr. Behm, also from the anti-AUKUS camp, says there is sometimes an element missing from defense discussions.

“Diplomacy should be central to how you think about your long-term national security,” he says.

“You get a lot more return on your investment in diplomacy than you ever get in defense systems, which in almost everyone's lifetime you never use.”

While Mr. Behm says defense spending is essential, he “thinks[s] there is a stronger case for getting a Papua New Guinea Rugby League team than there would be for almost anything else.”

Papua New Guinea is bidding to become the 18th franchise in the NRL at a time when China and Australia are jostling for influence in the region.

“China can't beat Australia when it comes to rugby league. Because they don't play it. But countries in the Pacific just love it.”

Mr. Behm advocates more emphasis on “how you use the nation's intellectual and cultural resources to protect and promote its deep and long-term security.”

“[So] I would be prepared to argue that the pillar on which our national security rests is the foreign minister.”