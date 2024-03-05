Connect with us

AUKUS: Are nuclear powered submarines a good idea for Australia?

There were always going to be questions about a nuclear-powered submarine deal with a (stated) price tag of up to $368 billion.

But as the dust settles on the AUKUS security pact and Australians wait patiently for the subsidies that come with it, some defense experts are warning that the deal could fall apart.

“I think the likelihood of the plan being effectively rolled out is extremely low,” Hugh White, an emeritus professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University, tells ABC RN's Global Roaming.

Professor White was a defense adviser to the Hawke government and worked as under-secretary for strategy and intelligence at the Department of Defence. He has also been a great critic of AUKUS.

So can AUKUS sink? And what does this mean for Australia's defense plans?

What is AUKUS?

On 15 September 2021, a new tripartite security partnership between Australia, the UK and the US, called AUKUS (A-UK-US), was announced.

Australia was canceling its previous $90 billion deal with France for 12 conventionally powered submarines and instead securing nuclear-powered submarines through AUKUS.

More details were revealed on March 13 last year, including about two so-called “pillars” of AUKUS.

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak stand on the podium at a US naval base in San Diego

Anthony Albanese, Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak announced further details of AUKUS in March(Reuters: Leah Millis)

Pillar One, which has received the most attention, is submarines.

The plan is for Australia to buy at least three nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarines from the US in the early 2030s.

We will then build at least five of a new class of nuclear-powered submarines called SSN-AUKUS, likely in Adelaide, in the 2030s, 2040s and beyond.

Pillar Two involves technology sharing, in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence and hypersonic missiles.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison called AUKUS his government's “best decision”, while current prime minister Anthony Albanese has said it would “strengthen Australia's national security and stability in our region”.

AUKUS worries

Professor White has two main concerns about AUKUS.

“We need submarines. I think submarines are a very important part of a defense posture for Australia. [But] I don't think we need nuclear-powered submarines,” he says.

“They're a lot more expensive. They're a lot harder to make. They're a lot harder to operate. We're going to end up with a lot less of them in our fleet.”

He says his second worry is much bigger: “I don't think we're going to make it [the submarines].”

He claims the plan is too dependent on future decisions and assistance from the US and UK governments, and also full of almost insurmountable technical tasks for Australia.

“I think what's going to happen is within the next few years, the whole thing is just going to fall apart on our hands. And we're going to be back at square one trying to figure out how to do something more conventional. [submarines].”

