Empowering women, advancing equality

The Community Women's Interest team is gearing up for another exciting and empowering International Women's Day (IWD) in 2024.

IWD is held on March 8 every year. IWD is a chance for us to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Western Australia.

We will be promoting IWD's messages throughout the week on our digital channels leading up to the day and celebrating the theme – Count it down to: Invest in women. Accelerate progress.

IWD recognizes that women's economic empowerment is essential to a gender-equal world. When women are given equal opportunities to earn, learn and lead entire communities flourish.

Despite high levels of education, women in Western Australia continue to face barriers to labor force participation, along with a highly gendered labor market and widespread undervaluation of care work. This inequality has far-reaching impacts and can lead to entrenched disadvantage, financial insecurity and poverty.

The theme aligns closely with Stranger Together: WA's Plan for Gender Equality and supports the principles and four priority areas of the Plan.

Our Women's Interests team plays an important role in accelerating gender equality and achieving the results set out in the plan. They also share a common vision to make a difference to the lives of all women in WA.

This year, we've asked several members of our Women's Interests team to share their thoughts on what working on programs and initiatives that advance gender equality, or IWD, means to them.

“There is so much evidence that a more gender-equal world would benefit all genders, families, communities and the economy.

“Working towards achieving this is important to me – to feel like I'm making a difference and to build on the progress that has been made by previous generations to change our culture for the better.”

Elaine Dowd, Acting Chief Policy Officer

“150 years ago in Australia women had no political voice, little protection from poverty or harm and Indigenous women had no rights at all.

“Simply put, I want to build on the work that women before me have been working on for more than a century. That is, towards an Australia where women and girls can take their rightful place as equals everyone else.”

Adelaide Follington, Chief Policy Officer

“IWD means a lot of work! However, it really is work with a purpose and I love being part of a great movement that recognizes women's achievements and highlights the inequalities women face.

“IWD is not just a state or national event, it's an event where the whole world comes together with a common goal. And I'm proud to feed into that by doing our part here in Western Australia.”

Donna Fuller, Strategy Officer

“For me, IWD is a time to highlight the strength and power of women and girls!

“It's an opportunity to showcase the efforts and work for equal rights, equal pay, equal recognition (and more). It's also a time to reflect on how far we've come in terms of what has been achieved, but also to see how much work is still needed in this space!”.

Josie MacDonald, Strategy Officer

“I'm really proud of what we've achieved over the last 12 months in the Women's Interest team.

“There has been a real shift to gender equality being considered a key economic driver and I am excited by the opportunities presented to us to work across government with our partners to embed gender equality considerations in policy, procurement and practice. ”

Nikki Kozulin, Women's Interests Manager

Find out more about the work of our Women's Interests team on our website.

