International
Empowering women, advancing equality
The Community Women's Interest team is gearing up for another exciting and empowering International Women's Day (IWD) in 2024.
IWD is held on March 8 every year. IWD is a chance for us to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Western Australia.
We will be promoting IWD's messages throughout the week on our digital channels leading up to the day and celebrating the theme – Count it down to: Invest in women. Accelerate progress.
IWD recognizes that women's economic empowerment is essential to a gender-equal world. When women are given equal opportunities to earn, learn and lead entire communities flourish.
Despite high levels of education, women in Western Australia continue to face barriers to labor force participation, along with a highly gendered labor market and widespread undervaluation of care work. This inequality has far-reaching impacts and can lead to entrenched disadvantage, financial insecurity and poverty.
The theme aligns closely with Stranger Together: WA's Plan for Gender Equality and supports the principles and four priority areas of the Plan.
Our Women's Interests team plays an important role in accelerating gender equality and achieving the results set out in the plan. They also share a common vision to make a difference to the lives of all women in WA.
This year, we've asked several members of our Women's Interests team to share their thoughts on what working on programs and initiatives that advance gender equality, or IWD, means to them.
“There is so much evidence that a more gender-equal world would benefit all genders, families, communities and the economy.
“Working towards achieving this is important to me – to feel like I'm making a difference and to build on the progress that has been made by previous generations to change our culture for the better.”
Elaine Dowd, Acting Chief Policy Officer
“150 years ago in Australia women had no political voice, little protection from poverty or harm and Indigenous women had no rights at all.
“Simply put, I want to build on the work that women before me have been working on for more than a century. That is, towards an Australia where women and girls can take their rightful place as equals everyone else.”
Adelaide Follington, Chief Policy Officer
“IWD means a lot of work! However, it really is work with a purpose and I love being part of a great movement that recognizes women's achievements and highlights the inequalities women face.
“IWD is not just a state or national event, it's an event where the whole world comes together with a common goal. And I'm proud to feed into that by doing our part here in Western Australia.”
Donna Fuller, Strategy Officer
“For me, IWD is a time to highlight the strength and power of women and girls!
“It's an opportunity to showcase the efforts and work for equal rights, equal pay, equal recognition (and more). It's also a time to reflect on how far we've come in terms of what has been achieved, but also to see how much work is still needed in this space!”.
Josie MacDonald, Strategy Officer
“I'm really proud of what we've achieved over the last 12 months in the Women's Interest team.
“There has been a real shift to gender equality being considered a key economic driver and I am excited by the opportunities presented to us to work across government with our partners to embed gender equality considerations in policy, procurement and practice. ”
Nikki Kozulin, Women's Interests Manager
Find out more about the work of our Women's Interests team on our website.
IWD is a great chance for us to celebrate the achievements of women and highlight the work that still needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Western Australia.
For more information on IWD and ideas on how you can get involved in the community, visit our IWD website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wa.gov.au/government/announcements/empowering-women-advancing-equality
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Do Bollywood Stars Often Insult South Heroes
- Sergey Brin criticizes Google AI Gemini's controversial response
- Empowering women, advancing equality
- Ukrainians still waiting for billions from Abramovich – POLITICO
- Best Supporting Actor vote, theirs and mine. – Blog
- Hockey is ranked No. 14 in the nation
- Specialist conference explores the powerful political impact of fashion
- PM Modi will launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Telangana today
- Turkey has done enough to tighten monetary policy, says Simsek
- Sacramento Jewish Film Festival returns with documentary on iconic actor Gene Wilder
- This smartwatch can be used for several days between charges
- New treatment for uterine cancer available today | News |