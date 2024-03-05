Sens. Rick Scott and Tim Scott call for Iran's nuclear build-up census





WASHINGTON DC—Today, Senator Rick Scott joined Senator Tim Scott and their colleagues in announcing that they are calling out the Biden administration to target Iran at the next meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which begins today, March 4, 2024. In December, the IAEA issued a REPORT showing that Iran's nuclear enrichment activity tripled by the end of last year. A US-led censure of Iran at the IAEA would put much-needed pressure on the regime after months of heightened tension in the Middle East and send a strong message that rogue nuclear programs by any country, especially the largest state in a world that sponsors terrorism will not be tolerated. With Senators Rick Scott and Tim Scott are Senators Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Cynthia Lummis, Bill Hagerty, Pete Ricketts, Thom Tillis, Mike Braun and James Lankford. Their letter was delivered to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, March 1. Senators wrote, “In recent months, the Iranian regime has used its proxy network to disrupt global trade and threaten our armed forces, while increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium. The United States must demonstrate leadership at the IAEA and encourage the international community to uphold its nonproliferation standards. The stakes couldn't be higher.” Senators continued, “Iran's destabilizing behavior is nothing new. Since 1979, the regime has endangered long-term security and stability in the Middle East through its support for terrorism and insurgency. However, these efforts have intensified since its proxy Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. In the past three months, Tehran's so-called 'Axis of Resistance' has launched over 160 attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria, as well as against international staff. sea ​​vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Senators concluded, “We also encourage the US delegation to the IAEA to push for Iran's nuclear program to be formally referred to the United Nations Security Council for review. There is no better way to uphold global nonproliferation norms than to maintain a clear and consistent standard of institutional treatment of Iran's nuclear advances. Special treatment should not be granted in the mistaken belief that it might help moderate Iran's behavior. As we have seen in recent months, appeasement is often rewarded with further escalation.” Senator Scott and his colleagues requested a response from the Secretary of State by March 11, 2024, on whether the US was pushing for a resolution to censure Iran, and if not, details on why the resolution was not followed, the administration's plan to prevent countries from pursuing rogue nuclear programs and whether Iran has made any concessions in exchange for not pursuing a sanctions resolution. The full text of the letter can be found here here. ###

