National Women's History Month and International Women's Day | News, Sports, Jobs





Two events this month that bring women to the fore are National Women's History Month and International Women's Day. This year's theme for Women's History Month is “Women Advocating for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion,” while the theme of International Women's Day is “Invest in women. Accelerate progress.” For some information, International Women's Day (March 8) is a global event that calls for activism. The event came from the labor movement. Of the 15,000 women who marched in New York City in 1908 for better wages and the right to vote for Russian women in 1917 demanding “bread and peace”. Founded in 1910, but officially recognized by the United Nations (UN) in 1975, International Women's Day highlights how far women have come in politics, the economy and their place in society, raising awareness of persistent inequalities. National Women's History Month grew out of International Women's Day. In 1978, beginning as a local event in Santa Rosa, California, the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women launched a Women's History Week during the week of International Women's Day. Similar celebrations grew up around the country. Women's groups and historians lobbied for the event to receive national recognition. The first presidential proclamation declaring Women's History Week came in 1980. Seven years later, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, designating March as Women's History Month. I have written about the importance of remembering the countless people who fought for change so that women could have basic rights. For a brief timeline of events in the US, I'll use highlights from my 95-year-old mother's life. In the US, women got the right to vote in 1920, nine years before my mother was born. My grandmother was not allowed to vote, but was allowed to help her husband run a business. Although women could own businesses from the early 1800s, until the Women's Business Ownership Act of 1988, all women were protected from discrimination in lending, were given equal opportunity for government contracts, and were not required to have a husband – signed a business. loan Women could not get a credit card in their own name or get a mortgage until 1974. Until the Equal Credit Opportunity Act was signed into law, a single, married, widowed, or divorced woman had to bring a man in a bank to co-sign bank documents. Before 1978 (two years before the Lake Placid Winter Olympics), laws did not protect the jobs of pregnant women. Before the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, women could lose their jobs because they were pregnant. Prior to 1993, the year my granddaughter was born, spousal rape was not considered a crime. Men and women may pay the same insurance premium, but women may pay more in premiums and discounts for required annual exams, excluding pregnancy. of “pink tax” refers to women paying a higher price for the same product as men. Someone else fought the battles I've listed so far. Somewhere, a person stood in line, protested, signed petitions and suffered supporting other women. It reminds us that we can come together and create meaningful change to help other women. It's not just women helping women, it's people helping people. Although the United States continues to work on big issues as we strive toward true equality and equity, National Women's History Month brings attention to national and global reproductive rights, violence against women, and gender equality. Let's lift each other up, not tear each other down. What can we learn from National Women's History Month? Today's latest news and more in your inbox

