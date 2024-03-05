Unions to recommend new bid for NHS consultants





The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will put the consultants' bid to a vote in the coming weeks

The offer invests in modernizing the consultant pay structure by reducing the number of pay points and the time it takes to reach the top

The offer will also deliver reforms to reflect modern ways of working, such as the addition of shared parental leave The Government and the unions representing consultant doctors in England have reached an agreement to make a revised offer to union members after constructive negotiations. The British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will recommend the offer to their members and put it to a vote in the coming weeks. Constructive talks between the government and unions reopened last month and all parties negotiated in good faith after the initial offer was narrowly rejected. This revised offer represents a good deal for doctors, a good deal for patients and a good deal for taxpayers, it will improve equity by closing the gender pay gap and deliver much-needed reform. The government's position remains that the pay rise for 2023-2024 was resolved through the pay review body process. This updated proposal adds more clarity and specificity to the original proposal, as well as addressing some of the concerns raised by consultants. For example, it continues to invest in modernizing the consultant pay structure by reducing the number of pay points and the time it takes to reach the top. It also provides greater clarity on pay progression arrangements, more detail on reforming the Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration Review Body (DDRB) to ensure unions have confidence in the process and a consolidated rise for those in 4 to 7 of the contract. . Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: Ending the NHS strike is vital if we are to cut waiting lists and ensure patients get the care they deserve. This improved offer shows that we are looking for a fair deal that is good for consultants, good for patients and good for the taxpayer. Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: I greatly appreciate the work of the NHS consultants and I am delighted that the unions are recommending this revised offer to their members, they clearly recognize the various benefits it offers. If passed, it will modernize pay structures – directly addressing gender pay issues in the NHS – and improve consultants' parental leave options. It paves the way to end industrial action by consultants after many weeks of constructive dialogue and represents a good deal for consultants, patients and taxpayers. The core contract for consultants has not been updated for 20 years and this offer will bring reforms to reflect modern ways of working, such as adding shared parental leave, in line with other NHS staff. The pay scale reforms will also help close the gender pay gap delivering on a key recommendation made by Professor Dame Jane Dacre in her review of the gender pay gap in medicine. To enable these reforms, unions have agreed to end the following Local Clinical Excellence Awards (LCEAs) – an employer-level bonus scheme – which have been seen to contribute to pay inequalities. No consultant strike action will be called by BMA consultants and HCSA executive committees while members are consulting. The BMA has also agreed to end the use of its rates card – which advises doctors how much they should pay for non-contract work, including cover during strikes. moving forward,NHS Long Term Workforce Planwill support the NHS to address existing vacancies and meet the challenges of a growing and aging population by training, recruiting and retaining hundreds of thousands more staff over the next 15 years – supported by more than £2.4bn government investment. The Government has listened carefully to the concerns of consultants and their representatives – particularly in relation to retention, motivation and morale. This offer has been carefully balanced to meet these concerns, but also to provide value for taxpayers. If accepted, it will enter into force on March 1, 2024.

