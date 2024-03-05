Feds pump winemakers $177m to help sector adapt to climate change, cost hikes

The federal government is expanding a program aimed at helping winemakers become more resilient in the face of challenges such as climate change.

Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's agriculture and agri-food minister, announced the extension March 1 at Trius Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

“Canada's wine sector creates jobs, drives economic growth and supports so many communities across the country,” he said.

In 2022, the government announced up to about $166 million in support over two years. On Friday, it announced a further investment of up to $177 million over the life of the program, which will end on March 31, 2027.

The program issues non-refundable grants to eligible wineries of up to $25 million per fiscal year based on the amount of wine they ferment in Canada.

In the initial two-year period, approximately 450 wineries received grant funds each year, amounting to approximately $158 million in payments, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada spokesperson Bronwyn Goodman said in an email to CBC Hamilton.

It is not clear what most of the wineries received. Goodman said individual payments varied significantly. The rest of the initial funding went to the implementation of the program.

Industry groups applaud the decision

Debbie Zimmerman, who heads the Grape Growers of Ontario, which represents more than 500 grape growers, said people in the industry are “pleased” the program is continuing. She noted that it started when a the trade dispute ended a tax exemption the industry benefited.

Speaking to CBC Hamilton on Monday, a day in which the region experienced temperatures well above the seasonal average, Zimmerman said climate-proofing the industry is important. “We need more resilience.”

In a statement, Dan Paszkowski, who chairs the industry group Wine Growers Canada, said the renewed investment “serves as a foundation for Canadian winemakers, investors and related businesses, guiding critical decisions, particularly in the face of challenges like vine replanting “.

In a submission to the federal government ahead of the 2024 budget, his organization had recommended continuing the program, citing challenges including inflation and competition with imported wine.

Climate and pests are a concern

In a news release, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada acknowledged other issues including rising prices, labor shortages and severe weather events.

In Niagara, for example, winemakers, business leaders and experts told CBC News that extreme weather can destroy grape crops . Currently, British Columbia wineries are reporting huge losses because of a cold.

CBC Hamilton has also reported that the warmer weather helps facilitate the spread of invasive species such as spotted lantern which has been reported in Niagara, and has the potential to destroy vineyards.

Edward Terry, assistant winemaker at Pearl Morissette Estate Winery in Jordan Station, Ont., said the past two years have been challenging for his team's vineyards. In 2022, frost killed most of the vines at one of their sites.

BC's wine industry was decimated after January's prolonged cold snap The BC wine industry is dealing with catastrophic losses of wine grape crops this year. As Brady Strachan reports, a prolonged cold snap in January has damaged vineyards across the Okanagan.

The winery recovered, but he said such an incident could be a major setback. A grapevine is something you have to nurture and keep going for many years, Terry told CBC Hamilton.

“There are various things you can do to at least increase your chances, but most of them are very labor intensive and require a fair investment.”

He said Pearl Morissette has received grants from the federal program and that any additional support helps. In addition to winemaking, he said his business also wants to take care of the land and pay its workers well.

Funding for research, too

MacAulay's announcement also included about $7 million to support climate adaptation research and provide grape growers and wineries with the materials needed to plant virus-free vines.

Zimmerman said the plants are often imported but can carry viruses such as roll with leaves , which affect the size of the grapes and the sugar content. Therefore, developing a clean plant reserve is something that Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia have been working on for years. The goal, Zimmerman said, is an entirely made-in-Canada wine process.

“That, to me, is why government money is so important.”

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada states that Canada's wine sector will generate $1.6 billion in revenue in 2022.