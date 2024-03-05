International
Feds pump winemakers $177m to help sector adapt to climate change, cost hikes
The federal government is expanding a program aimed at helping winemakers become more resilient in the face of challenges such as climate change.
Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's agriculture and agri-food minister, announced the extension March 1 at Trius Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
“Canada's wine sector creates jobs, drives economic growth and supports so many communities across the country,” he said.
In 2022, the government announced up to about $166 million in support over two years. On Friday, it announced a further investment of up to $177 million over the life of the program, which will end on March 31, 2027.
The program issues non-refundable grants to eligible wineries of up to $25 million per fiscal year based on the amount of wine they ferment in Canada.
In the initial two-year period, approximately 450 wineries received grant funds each year, amounting to approximately $158 million in payments, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada spokesperson Bronwyn Goodman said in an email to CBC Hamilton.
It is not clear what most of the wineries received. Goodman said individual payments varied significantly. The rest of the initial funding went to the implementation of the program.
Industry groups applaud the decision
Debbie Zimmerman, who heads the Grape Growers of Ontario, which represents more than 500 grape growers, said people in the industry are “pleased” the program is continuing. She noted that it started when a the trade dispute ended a tax exemption the industry benefited.
Speaking to CBC Hamilton on Monday, a day in which the region experienced temperatures well above the seasonal average, Zimmerman said climate-proofing the industry is important. “We need more resilience.”
In a statement, Dan Paszkowski, who chairs the industry group Wine Growers Canada, said the renewed investment “serves as a foundation for Canadian winemakers, investors and related businesses, guiding critical decisions, particularly in the face of challenges like vine replanting “.
In a submission to the federal government ahead of the 2024 budget, his organization had recommended continuing the program, citing challenges including inflation and competition with imported wine.
Climate and pests are a concern
In a news release, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada acknowledged other issues including rising prices, labor shortages and severe weather events.
In Niagara, for example, winemakers, business leaders and experts told CBC News that extreme weather can destroy grape crops. Currently, British Columbia wineries are reporting huge losses because of a cold.
CBC Hamilton has also reported that the warmer weather helps facilitate the spread of invasive species such as spotted lanternwhich has been reported in Niagara, and has the potential to destroy vineyards.
Edward Terry, assistant winemaker at Pearl Morissette Estate Winery in Jordan Station, Ont., said the past two years have been challenging for his team's vineyards. In 2022, frost killed most of the vines at one of their sites.
The winery recovered, but he said such an incident could be a major setback. A grapevine is something you have to nurture and keep going for many years, Terry told CBC Hamilton.
“There are various things you can do to at least increase your chances, but most of them are very labor intensive and require a fair investment.”
He said Pearl Morissette has received grants from the federal program and that any additional support helps. In addition to winemaking, he said his business also wants to take care of the land and pay its workers well.
Funding for research, too
MacAulay's announcement also included about $7 million to support climate adaptation research and provide grape growers and wineries with the materials needed to plant virus-free vines.
Zimmerman said the plants are often imported but can carry viruses such as roll with leaves, which affect the size of the grapes and the sugar content. Therefore, developing a clean plant reserve is something that Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia have been working on for years. The goal, Zimmerman said, is an entirely made-in-Canada wine process.
“That, to me, is why government money is so important.”
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada states that Canada's wine sector will generate $1.6 billion in revenue in 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/federal-wine-support-extended-1.7133462
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood's 'Copy Master' Complains to Police About Social Media Trolls
- RBCx launches second edition of mentorship program for women in technology
- Feds pump winemakers $177m to help sector adapt to climate change, cost hikes
- Expert calls for right of investigation, President Joko Widodo says it's a DPR matter
- US stock markets are booming. But why? | Kenneth Rogoff
- “Everything I am today is thanks to television”
- Big Ten Network presents coverage of the 2024 Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament
- Stella McCartney celebrates Mother Earth with glamor | Paris Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls slightly as retailers report holiday numbers | First World War
- China plans two sessions in 2024: Chinese government should restore confidence in internet sector to boost growth, says technology representative
- Unions to recommend new bid for NHS consultants
- Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from the NFL