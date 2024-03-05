International
As Haiti is consumed by violence, a gang leader calls for liberation
Gang leader Jimmy Barbecue” Cherizier poses for a photo with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
While he was in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, waiting for the opportunity to interview the leader of the most notorious gang Jimmy Barbecue Cherizier. Giles Clarke they heard semi-automatic gunfire from what seemed like only two or three blocks away.
I looked at the group of locals, wondering if they could respond, but they barely moved a muscle, the photojournalist recalled. It was just another day in (neighborhood of) Delmas 6, and the constant barrage of bullets flying over the nearby building seemed nothing out of the ordinary.
Every few minutes, there would be another volley, followed by return fire.
This is life now in Port-au-Prince, where gangs control 80% of the city, the UN estimates, and continue to fight over the rest.
A gang member affiliated with the Jimmy Barbecue Cheriziers G9 alliance carries a rifle in Port-au-Prince. Gangs control 80% of capital, UN estimates.
Haitian police inspect documents at a checkpoint on a road leading from the city center to the port. It is one of the rare places controlled by the police, said photojournalist Giles Clarke.
Haiti has been in a state of turmoil for years, but multiple security sources in the capital told CNN that the latest gang violence targeting police stations, the international airport and the national prison is unprecedented.
Haiti's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday, citing worsening security and increasingly violent criminal acts by armed gangs, including kidnappings and killings of citizens, violence against women and children and looting.
Armed groups attacked the country's two largest prisons on Saturday, and a United Nations source said about 3,500 prisoners were believed to have escaped from the national prison in Port-au-Prince over the weekend.
Meanwhile, more than 300,000 Haitian civilians have been forced from their homes by gang violence, according to the United Nations.
All the resettlement sites I went to in September have probably doubled in capacity now, said Clarke, a New York-based photojournalist who has been visiting the Caribbean country since 2011.
Clarke returned last month to document the unrest in Port-au-Prince. He witnessed the most disturbing scenes, including a hospital where he saw countless people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Many of them were civilians hit by crossfire from gangs, and most of them near markets. Her people just go about their day, Clarke said. The doctors were shocked. There was a shortage of supplies.
The morgues were also overflowing in the city.
You can smell it on the street, Clarke said. I remember asking (my guide) Joe, what is that? And he said: Dead people.
Clarke said many were victims of gang violence whose bodies had not been claimed by their families.
If you don't claim them or nobody pays, these bodies will just rot away, he said. There is very little cooling.
While in Haiti, Clarke also managed to come face-to-face with Cherizier, a former police officer who heads a gang alliance in Port-au-Prince.
Cherizier has made it clear that his goal is to topple the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.
He told Clarke that the gangs want to change the current system and come up with a new Haiti. While Cheriziers' men wore hoods to protect their identities, he did not.
He is often the only unmasked defiant face of the Haitian resistance, Clarke said.
Gherisse, 42, is recovering in General Hospital two days after being caught in a gang fire and shot in the neck. She worked as a grocer in the city center.
Violet, 63, lies on the floor at General Hospital after being shot twice in the arm. She says her 34-year-old daughter was killed as two warring gangs invaded their neighborhood just an hour earlier.
Henry, who took over after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in 2021, was due to hold elections and transfer power by February 7. But last month he said he could not withdraw because conditions in the country were not safe enough to hold elections.
My interim government is working hand in hand with the police to restore normal life in the country, he said in a speech to the nation. We are aware that many things need to change, but we need to make those changes together and calmly.
This is not acceptable to Cherizier, who on Friday repeated his demand that Henry be arrested.
We ask the Haitian National Police and the military to take responsibility and arrest Ariel Henry, he said. Once again, population is not our enemy; armed groups are not your enemy. You arrest Ariel Henry for liberating the country. With these weapons we will liberate the country and these weapons will change the country.
Cherizier has faced sanctions from both the UN and the United States Treasury Department. The UN has accused Cherizier of human rights abuses including orchestrating deadly attacks against civilians over the years, saying his actions have directly contributed to Haiti's economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis.
Clarke visited him in late February at his somewhat modest hilltop home at Delmas 6.
We actually did the interview in the abandoned building across from him, Clarke said. The thing is, he didn't want many people living so close to him.
After a very brief interview where Cherizier laid out his vision for Haiti, Clarke walked him down the street. Clarke remembers how much calmer he was when he was with Cherizier. There were no shots fired because (the men) were all with Jimmy, he said.
In an effort to restore order to his country, Henry has called for military assistance. The deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational security force was sparked by the UN Security Council last fall, and Henry recently visited Kenya to finalize details, but it is not clear when those troops might arrive.
The United States has agreed to provide $200 million for the mission, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling the situation in Haiti one of the most pressing challenges we face as an international community.
Henry's adviser Jean Junior Joseph told CNN that the government has limited options now.
The gangs have more ammunition than we do, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2024/03/world/haiti-gang-violence-cnnphotos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- They said I took on Hrithik Roshan and stole the show in Shootout at Lokhandwala: Rohit Roy says cheers rarely got him more work | Bollywood News
- African Games: Ghanaian table tennis player beats 9-year-old Kenyan opponent to advance to next round
- Amazon dropped over 3,000 new spring fashion items for March 2024
- As Haiti is consumed by violence, a gang leader calls for liberation
- Bollywood's 'Copy Master' Complains to Police About Social Media Trolls
- RBCx launches second edition of mentorship program for women in technology
- Feds pump winemakers $177m to help sector adapt to climate change, cost hikes
- Expert calls for right of investigation, President Joko Widodo says it's a DPR matter
- US stock markets are booming. But why? | Kenneth Rogoff
- “Everything I am today is thanks to television”
- Big Ten Network presents coverage of the 2024 Big Ten Men's Hockey Tournament
- Stella McCartney celebrates Mother Earth with glamor | Paris Fashion Week