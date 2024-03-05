As Haiti is consumed by violence, a gang leader calls for liberation

Gang leader Jimmy Barbecue” Cherizier poses for a photo with gang members in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

While he was in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, waiting for the opportunity to interview the leader of the most notorious gang Jimmy Barbecue Cherizier. Giles Clarke they heard semi-automatic gunfire from what seemed like only two or three blocks away.

I looked at the group of locals, wondering if they could respond, but they barely moved a muscle, the photojournalist recalled. It was just another day in (neighborhood of) Delmas 6, and the constant barrage of bullets flying over the nearby building seemed nothing out of the ordinary.

Every few minutes, there would be another volley, followed by return fire.

This is life now in Port-au-Prince, where gangs control 80% of the city, the UN estimates, and continue to fight over the rest.





A gang member affiliated with the Jimmy Barbecue Cheriziers G9 alliance carries a rifle in Port-au-Prince. Gangs control 80% of capital, UN estimates. Haitian police inspect documents at a checkpoint on a road leading from the city center to the port. It is one of the rare places controlled by the police, said photojournalist Giles Clarke.

Haiti has been in a state of turmoil for years, but multiple security sources in the capital told CNN that the latest gang violence targeting police stations, the international airport and the national prison is unprecedented.

Haiti's government declared a state of emergency on Sunday, citing worsening security and increasingly violent criminal acts by armed gangs, including kidnappings and killings of citizens, violence against women and children and looting.

Armed groups attacked the country's two largest prisons on Saturday, and a United Nations source said about 3,500 prisoners were believed to have escaped from the national prison in Port-au-Prince over the weekend.









Meanwhile, more than 300,000 Haitian civilians have been forced from their homes by gang violence, according to the United Nations.

All the resettlement sites I went to in September have probably doubled in capacity now, said Clarke, a New York-based photojournalist who has been visiting the Caribbean country since 2011.

Clarke returned last month to document the unrest in Port-au-Prince. He witnessed the most disturbing scenes, including a hospital where he saw countless people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Many of them were civilians hit by crossfire from gangs, and most of them near markets. Her people just go about their day, Clarke said. The doctors were shocked. There was a shortage of supplies.





The morgues were also overflowing in the city.

You can smell it on the street, Clarke said. I remember asking (my guide) Joe, what is that? And he said: Dead people.

Clarke said many were victims of gang violence whose bodies had not been claimed by their families.

If you don't claim them or nobody pays, these bodies will just rot away, he said. There is very little cooling.









While in Haiti, Clarke also managed to come face-to-face with Cherizier, a former police officer who heads a gang alliance in Port-au-Prince.

Cherizier has made it clear that his goal is to topple the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

He told Clarke that the gangs want to change the current system and come up with a new Haiti. While Cheriziers' men wore hoods to protect their identities, he did not.

He is often the only unmasked defiant face of the Haitian resistance, Clarke said.





Gherisse, 42, is recovering in General Hospital two days after being caught in a gang fire and shot in the neck. She worked as a grocer in the city center. Violet, 63, lies on the floor at General Hospital after being shot twice in the arm. She says her 34-year-old daughter was killed as two warring gangs invaded their neighborhood just an hour earlier.

Henry, who took over after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in 2021, was due to hold elections and transfer power by February 7. But last month he said he could not withdraw because conditions in the country were not safe enough to hold elections.

My interim government is working hand in hand with the police to restore normal life in the country, he said in a speech to the nation. We are aware that many things need to change, but we need to make those changes together and calmly.

This is not acceptable to Cherizier, who on Friday repeated his demand that Henry be arrested.

We ask the Haitian National Police and the military to take responsibility and arrest Ariel Henry, he said. Once again, population is not our enemy; armed groups are not your enemy. You arrest Ariel Henry for liberating the country. With these weapons we will liberate the country and these weapons will change the country.









Cherizier has faced sanctions from both the UN and the United States Treasury Department. The UN has accused Cherizier of human rights abuses including orchestrating deadly attacks against civilians over the years, saying his actions have directly contributed to Haiti's economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis.

Clarke visited him in late February at his somewhat modest hilltop home at Delmas 6.

We actually did the interview in the abandoned building across from him, Clarke said. The thing is, he didn't want many people living so close to him.

After a very brief interview where Cherizier laid out his vision for Haiti, Clarke walked him down the street. Clarke remembers how much calmer he was when he was with Cherizier. There were no shots fired because (the men) were all with Jimmy, he said.









In an effort to restore order to his country, Henry has called for military assistance. The deployment of a Kenyan-led multinational security force was sparked by the UN Security Council last fall, and Henry recently visited Kenya to finalize details, but it is not clear when those troops might arrive.

The United States has agreed to provide $200 million for the mission, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling the situation in Haiti one of the most pressing challenges we face as an international community.

Henry's adviser Jean Junior Joseph told CNN that the government has limited options now.

The gangs have more ammunition than we do, he said.