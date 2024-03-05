GP chiefs agree new pay deal for consultants in England | PHYSICIAN





Doctors' leaders have agreed a new deal with the government that has raised hopes that consultant strikes over their pay will soon end. The British Medical Association and the Association of Hospital Consultants and Specialists have secured a better package from ministers than the one rejected by consultants by 51-49 in January. Both unions representing doctors are recommending their consultant members in England accept the revised offer. The consultants will organize separate votes for him between March 14 and April 3. If they accept the deal, it will mean the consultants will not take further industrial action, after nine days of strikes which took place last July, August, September and October. Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of hospital body NHS Providers, said: Trust leaders will be optimistic about this light at the end of the tunnel. It is good to see that the politicians and the union have reached a new offer. But after a five-day walkout by junior doctors last week, when the total number of routine patient appointments and procedures delayed by strikes since December 2022 reached 1.5 million, there is still the worrying prospect of more devastating industrial action in the NHS . The BMA said fresh negotiations in recent weeks with ministers after consultants rejected the first deal had brought improvements, including more detail on changes to the operation of the Doctors and Dentists Remuneration Review Body (DDRB), which helps determine salary for both professions. The changes will help the DDRB regain the independence from ministers it has lost, he added. In what could prove a substantial change to the original offer, consultants who have been at that level for four to seven years will now receive a consolidated pay rise of £3,000, on top of the 6% rise for 2023-24 that ministers gave all senior doctors last summer. Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA's consultants committee, said the talks had produced enough progress on outstanding issues in the first deal for the union to give the new package to consultants, this time with a recommendation that they accept it and do so to end the current wage dispute and prevent further industrial action. The Department of Health and Social Care described the revised offer as a good deal for doctors, a good deal for patients and a good deal for taxpayers. Victoria Atkins, the health and social care secretary, said: It paves the way to end industrial action by consultants after many weeks of constructive dialogue and represents a good deal for consultants, patients and taxpayers.

