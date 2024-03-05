



Brings deep experience in healthcare, trade, market access, cross-border investment and global diplomacy WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Joseph Damond joins Crowell & Moring International LLC (CMI) as Chairman of Global Life Sciences, bringing more than three decades of experience expanding market access across the globe for healthcare, life sciences, medical device and digital health companies .

Distinguished Global Health Policy, International Trade and Government Relations Veteran Joseph Damond Joins Crowell & Moring International

At CMI, Damond will work with key clients in the healthcare industry to advance health policy initiatives and navigate the evolving global political and regulatory landscape. It will also focus on international trade and investment challenges faced by multinational companies. As a recognized leader in emerging technology issues, Damond will provide expertise on standards, best practices, legislation, regulation and public preparedness. “Joe brings a wealth of experience to CMI and our clients. He has truly done it all and will be a key architect of our growth strategy,” said Geralyn Ritter, president and CEO of CMI. “Joe's arrival is a signal of things to come and our commitment to delivering results for our clients.” Damond was previously global head of Health Policy at Edelman Global Advisory. In this position, he guided clients through the dynamic global healthcare industry, leveraging a government relations career focused on healthcare, commerce and innovation. The CMI team and its clients benefit from Crowell's global platform with offices in the US, EuropeMENA, and Asia and a deep pool of regulatory, government, litigation, transactional and intellectual property attorneys and professionals who provide innovative business solutions and strategies. CMI also works closely with Crowell Health Solutionsa strategic consulting firm that helps clients provide innovative alternatives to traditional approaches to healthcare delivery and payment, including digital health, health equity and value-based healthcare. Damond's experience includes extensive public service and senior roles in the corporate sector and with leading associations. He was deputy chief policy officer and executive vice president for international affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where he developed the industry association's global policy strategy for health care, economic and trade affairs, and foreign government relations policy. Damond was vice president of International Government Relations at Pfizer, where he managed international trade and commercial affairs, including leading industry efforts to strengthen market access and intellectual property provisions in the US-Korea Free Trade Agreement. He served as vice president for International Affairs at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he led Asia and global market access programs and developed the industry's successful market IP strategy and access provisions in the US-Australia Free Trade Agreement. In addition to deep experience in the healthcare industry, Damond spent more than a decade in the Office of the US Trade Representative, serving as Deputy Assistant US Trade Representative for Asia and the Pacific; special economic assistant to the US Trade Representative; executive director of the Generalized System of Preferences; and deputy in the agency Asia office. “I have been engaged with CMI as a client and observed their work for more than 30 years. I am excited to work with Geralyn again and build on the tradition and exceptional capabilities of the CMI team,” said Damond. “I look forward to helping clients solve their most pressing policy issues and collaborating with CMI colleagues to ensure we deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.” Damond earned his bachelor's degree in Princeton AND Georgetown universities. He is the author of the book, Give Trade a Chance: Negotiating the US-Vietnam Bilateral Trade Agreement. About Crowell & Moring International LLC Crowell & Moring International is a global government relations, public policy and public affairs firm providing strategic business advice, market access, coalition building, stakeholder engagement, advocacy and geopolitical analysis services to clients worldwide. The team, based in Washington DC, Singapore AND Hong Kongincludes professionals who have served in the White House, within ministries in Asia-Pacificin senior roles on Capitol Hill and in key US government agencies. Media contact:

Email: [email protected] SOURCE Crowell & Moring International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distinguished-global-health-policy-international-trade-and-government-relations-veteran-joseph-damond-joins-crowell–moring-international-302079424.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos