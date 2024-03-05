March: Sarah Ayres Fellowship | News and features





University of Bristol Academic Professor Sarah Ayres has been elected a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in recognition of her significant contribution to the field of social science.

Professor Ayres, a Professor of Public Policy and Governance in the School of Policy Studies, is one of 41 scholars welcomed to the Academy as part of the Spring cohort. Professor Ayres joined the University of Bristol in 2005 and her work has focused on understanding how different actors help solve complex social problems through collaboration and local leadership. A renowned expert on English language transfer, Professor Ayres has been an academic adviser to three UK governments, meaning she is regularly invited to provide written and oral evidence to government requests. Professor Ayres said: “I am delighted to join such an esteemed group of Fellows, each of whom has made an important contribution to social science. I will use my position as a member to continue to engage critically with policy makers in the pursuit of solutions to complex social problems. “There is a vital role for social science in promoting scientific excellence, good governance and social justice in contemporary policy-making. I can't wait to play my role.” Professor Ayres is currently working on a major research grant project called “Tackling the Upstream Root Causes of Unhealthy Urban Development”. The project aims to improve decision-making for urban development so that health outcomes emerge before it is too late. As part of this work, Professor Ayres is working with the Department for Upliftment, Housing and Communities to co-design an evidence-based intervention to ensure that health outcomes are part of government assessments of urban development schemes. This spring's batch Members of the Academy of Social Sciences have been chosen for their substantial contributions to social science in a range of areas, including land law reform, rural socio-economic change, population ageing, urban development and migration. The new members are chosen from 30 UK organisations, comprising 25 Higher Education Institutions, as well as think tanks, research institutes and not-for-profit organisations, as well as from countries beyond the UK, including Australia and South Korea. Academy of Social Sciences President Will Hutton said: “At a time when the importance of the social sciences to addressing many pressing issues cannot be overstated, it is a pleasure to welcome these 41 leading social scientists to Academy Fellowship. “Their contributions have furthered our understanding of addressing a wide range of societal challenges, including mitigating health and economic disparities, understanding the causes and effects of hate crime, developing inclusive practices in education and the future of cities. We look forward to working with them to further promote the vital role that the social sciences play in all areas of our lives.”

