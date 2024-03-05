More US air aid has dropped in GazaExBulletin







change the subtitles Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images

Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images Additional US aid was airdropped into Gaza on Tuesday amid a deepening humanitarian crisis, US Central Command said. This follows an initial launch of US military aircraft, in coordination with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, over the weekend. Tuesday's operation was also carried out by the US and Jordan. According to US Central Command, US C-130s dropped over 36,800 US and Jordanian food equivalents in northern Gaza. US officials have said this will be a sustained campaign and that they are looking at all options, including possibly getting aid from the sea and pushing Israeli authorities to open more crossings and allow more trucks into Gaza. . “DoD humanitarian aircraft contribute to the ongoing efforts of the US government and partner countries to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” Centcom said in a statement. “We continue to plan for subsequent aid distribution missions.” The first drop of US aid supplied Gazans with more than 38,000 meals. Aid groups say air drops alone are not enough given the scale of the crisis. The drop in humanitarian aid to Gaza has produced shocking results: children dying of malnutrition, starving Palestinians desperately rushing aid trucks to feed their families, and on Thursday morning, dozens killed trying to get aid in. from a convoy going to Gaza. The city. Routes to get aid from the ground rely on a number of factors, such as border crossings, the availability of drivers in Gaza to pick up the trucks and drive the supplies where they need to go, and having clearance from the Israeli military for safe passage. . . But the fact that little or almost no aid has reached Gaza has prompted some countries to use planes to deliver aid. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a quarter of Gaza's approximately 2.2 million residents are “one step away from starvation.“ Access to the Gaza Strip has been severely restricted since the war began on October 7. That's when Hamas led an attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 240, according to Israeli officials. The Israeli response has killed at least 30,320 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. With reporting by D. Parvaz

