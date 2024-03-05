France sanctions a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in a global first





Paris — France became the first country to sanction a woman's right to one ABORTION in its constitution. Lawmakers from the upper and lower houses of France's parliament met on Monday and easily passed the historic amendment. The bill passed by an overwhelming 780-72 vote, and nearly the entire joint session stood in a standing ovation. The movement was prompted by the concern that fell in France with the onset of the US rolling back abortion rights two years ago, when Roe v. Wade was overturned. French President Emmanuel Macron promised that France would ensure that women's right to abortion was protected in the event of any similar move to restrict access at any time in the future. The amendment of Article 34 of the constitution would explicitly provide for the “guaranteed freedom of a woman to have an abortion”. Macron announced after the vote that the amendment will be inserted into the constitution on Friday, March 8 – International Women's Day – during a ceremony in central Paris that will be open to the public. Writing on social media, he said the vote was a matter of “French pride” and a “universal message”. A woman clenches her fist and others hold flags of the women's rights group Fondation des Femmes as they gather at Place du Trocadero in Paris, France, March 4, 2024, during the broadcast of the meeting of both houses of parliament to vote on a bill to enshrine the right to abortion in the country's constitution. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty

The movement has a lot of support in the country. Some opinion polls have found that more than 80% of the French population approve of changing the constitution to protect this right. There was cross-party support for the change. Even far-right parliamentarians, from parties that have historically opposed the expansion of abortion rights, voted in favor of the reform. Abortion was legalized in France in 1974. The legal limit for abortions was extended from 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy in 2022, amid outrage that French women were often forced to travel abroad for the procedure. Just days before International Women's Day on March 8, there was another historic moment on Monday when Congress was opened for the first time by a woman. The President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet, opened the proceedings, saying: “I am proud to pay tribute to all the women who have written, acted, fought every day so that we can climb the steep slope leading to equality between men and women”. Yael Braun-Pivet, President of the French National Assembly, gives a speech during a special congress that brings together the upper and lower houses of the French parliament (National Assembly and Senate) to vote on a bill to preserve the right to abortion in the French. constitution, at the Palace of Versailles near Paris, France, March 4, 2024. Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told the session in Versailles: “We owe a moral debt to women” and said that passing the amendment would be “a victory for women's rights”. “When women's rights are under attack in the world, France stands up and puts itself at the forefront of progress,” Attal said in a social media post after last week's Senate vote in favor of the amendment. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti called it “a historic vote”, adding: “It reminds all those who did not yet know that women in our country are free and to what extent we are bound by this freedom .” France is a proudly secular country, although it has a strong Catholic tradition embedded in the culture. The country's bishops' conference issued a call Monday for a day of “fasting and prayer,” called for by some Catholic associations, over the pending legislation. The Vatican also signaled its opposition last month, and on Monday the Pontifical Academy for Life issued a statement saying, “in the era of universal human rights, there can be no 'right' to take a life human”. The battle over abortion More

Elaine Cobb Elaine Cobbe is a CBS News correspondent based in Paris. A veteran journalist with more than 20 years of experience covering international events, Cobbe reports for CBS News' television, radio and digital platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/france-abortion-constitution-amendment-women-right-to-procedure-guaranteed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

