SailGP expands US partnership with Sonesta International Hotels





Sonesta International Hotels will offer premium stays and unique experiences to the USA SailGP Team, SailGP fans and Sonesta Travel Pass members at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in June 22-23 and the SailGP Season 4 Grand Final San Francisco IN July 13-14. Last year, the hotel group began partnering with Team USA SailGP and the league at the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco and the Rolex Grand Prix United States Sail in Chicago at the Navy Pier. “We are excited to open the doors to the incredible athletes competing in this summer's SailGP events and to welcome SailGP fans to our country. New York AND San Francisco properties”, says the head of Sonesta Brand official, Elizabeth Harlow. “At Sonesta, we are committed to enriching our Sonesta Travel Pass members' experiences with new and exciting opportunities. This partnership further strengthens our unwavering commitment to providing our members with unparalleled access to experience the Races SailGP.” Mike Buckleyco-owner and CEO of Team USA SailGP, said: “We plan to put together one of the most exciting sports experiences in New York this June with spectators traveling from all over the world. Partnering with one of the most reputable hotel companies, the team and I look forward to making Sonesta Hotels our 'home away from home' as we look to close out Season 4 with a strong finish in the US.” The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix will be the first time the USA SailGP Team competes on home waters under new ownership. Fans can book their stay in The Big Apple for the homecoming event at The Shelburne Sonesta New York or Sonesta Simply Suites Jersey City, with a special offer available for stays between June 19-24, 2024, using the rate code SONSAIL24. Furthermore, to celebrate the grand finale of SailGP Season 4 San Franciscoguests at The Clift Royal Sonesta can enjoy exclusive savings on bookings made between them June 27 – July 22, 2024using the booking code SONSAIL24 (Tickets on sale March 12). To purchase tickets and learn more about the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, visit SailGP.com/NewYork . ABOUT SONESTA // Sonesta is one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the US, currently ranked #8 by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You'll find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven Royal Sonesta brands; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection operating in the USA, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, PERUAND Saint Martin. ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP is the most exciting water race in the world. The world championships feature national teams battling it out in short, intense competitions at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features the best sailing athletes racing identical F50 hydrofoil catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, advocating for a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information. IMAGE GALLERY CONTACTS // SONESTA INTERNATIONAL HOTELS

Partners FINN | [email protected] SAILGP

Laura Muma | [email protected] | +1.773.960.3960 SOURCE SailGP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sailgp-expands-us-partnership-with-sonesta-international-hotels-302079744.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos