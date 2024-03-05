



Lonmar Global Risks (Lonmar),part of Bridge Specialty International, Brown & Brown, Inc.'s International Wholesale and Specialtyhas acquired the renewal rights for a blood portfolio from Norwich-based St Benedicts Limited. The portfolio owns wholesale relationships inmainly US blood wholesale and reinsurance risks, and a book on agricultural specialty interruptions serving poultry farms. It is currently managed by International Risk Solutions Ltd (IRS). Philip Nelson, Lonmars Managing Director of Bloodstock, explained that Les Cooper, Head of Bloodstock at the IRS and majority owner of StBenedicts, and his team will join the Lonmar team as part of the deal. Mr Nelson said: This is a fantastic deal for Lonmar, which includes an excellent team and a high-quality, well-managed book of business. Bloodstock purchases of this scale and quality are rare in our sector so we are really pleased with this opportunity. This portfolio will expand our market presence, both here and abroad, and give us a powerful new platform to further build our market position. Speaking about the acquisition, Les Cooper said: I look forward to working alongside Philip and the blood team at Lonmar to create a strong international force in the insurance and reinsurance of blood stock. We believe that with the support of the Brown & Browns brand and strong reputation, we can offer a range of superior products and services to our existing customers, as well as an additional focus on new business. Notes for the media: About Lonmar's global risks Lonmar Global Risks Limited has traded at Lloyds and the London market since 1977. Acquired by Global Risk Partners Limited (now Brown & Brown (Europe) Limited) in 2015, Lonmar now employs 130 team members who place over 300 million premiums . It serves a global customer base in over 70 countries,Lonmar provides access to specialist insurers and underwriting capacity in London and other key markets, worldwide. Lonmar Global Risks is a member ofBridge Specialty Groupthe wholesale brokerage segment of Brown & Brown, Inc., one of the world's top insurance brokerages, providing market strength and support with a wide range of resources and capabilities. About Bridge Specialty Group Bridge Specialty Groupwww.bridgespecialtygroup.comis Brown & Brown, Inc.'s specialist wholesale insurance brokerage. With more than 50 locations and more than 1,600 teammates across the United States and Europe, Bridge has access to more than 200 standard and excess and excess line carriers supporting books of nearly $5 billion. Specialty bridge businesses in the UK include Lonmar & Ropnerwww.lonmar.comTenwww.decusbrokers.comand BdBwww.bdb-europe.eu. About Brown & Brown, Inc. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000 teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing strategic innovative to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, please visitbbinsurance.com. This press release may contain certain statements about future results that are forward-looking statements, including those related to this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but represent only Brown & Browns' current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Brown & Browns' control. It is possible that the actual results and financial condition of Brown & Browns could differ, possibly materially, from the expected results and financial condition shown in these forward-looking statements. Further information about Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that could potentially materially affect the results and financial condition of Brown & Browns and its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Browns' filings with the Commission of Securities. Such factors include those factors related to the consummation and integration of Brown & Browns of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, buyer, or both, and their respective. customers. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown undertakes no obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur subsequently or from which Brown & Brown no longer after it becomes conscious. UK press information: contact Mark Bishop 07802 925053

