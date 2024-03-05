Message of the Minister of Health Nutrition Month





STATEMENT Nutrition Month is celebrated every March to remind us all how essential good food is to our health and well-being. This year's theme is We Are Dietitians!, and this month we celebrate the important role dietitians play in helping us achieve good nutrition, as well as the benefits of healthy eating choices to improve our quality of life. March 5, 2024 | Ottawa, ON | Health Canada Nutrition Month is celebrated every March to remind us all how essential good food is to our health and well-being. This year's theme is “We Are Dietitians!”, and this month we celebrate the important role dietitians play in helping us achieve good nutrition, as well as the benefits of healthy eating choices to improve our quality of life . Healthy eating matters and is important at any age. It can help us feel good. It provides energy to power our bodies and minds to do the things that bring us joy and fulfillment. It provides essential nutrients to maintain our overall health. And, it helps prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and type 2 diabetes. But it's not always easy to know how to make healthy food choices, or how to achieve healthy eating habits in our daily lives. Loading. This is where nutritionists come in. Dietitians working at Health Canada have played a key role in shaping many of our healthy eating strategy initiatives, including Canada's Food Guide and new front-of-pack food labeling regulations that can help people make informed food choices. Health Canada continues to develop new tools and resources to promote healthy eating. For example, the food guide snapshot, which gives people a quick look at what a healthy meal should consist of, has been translated into more than 30 languages, including 9 indigenous languages. There are more than 100 recipes in kitchen food guide, and the Department publishes a monthly nutritional guide newsletter that provides healthy eating tips to more than 70,000 subscribers. This includes working to support the nutritional needs of vulnerable populations, to ensure that people with unique dietary needs have access to high-quality, safe and nutritious food. Health Canada is also piloting Food Guide Friendly Initiative. This is a voluntary initiative that encourages publicly funded institutions to create healthier food environments by increasing the availability of nutritious foods and beverages and improving their appeal, with a current focus on post-secondary institutions and recreational settings. This Nutrition Month, learn more about the Department's food and nutrition initiatives, and for Dietitian Day on March 20, meet healthy eating tips. The Honorable Mark Holland, PC, MP contacts Christopher Aoun

