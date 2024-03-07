US to set up temporary Mediterranean port to deliver aid to GazaExBulletin







AFP via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images President Biden will announce in his State of the Union address on Thursday that the US military will lead an emergency mission to build a new pier on the Mediterranean coast of Gaza to allow large ships to deliver food, water, medicine and temporary shelters in the territory. The interim framework will not require US troops to land in Gaza, senior administration officials told reporters in a conference call. They noted that the military had “unique capabilities” but did not explain how this might work. United Nations workers and other aid groups will distribute the aid, officials said. It will take several weeks to plan and execute the operation, officials said. When ready, the US military will initially lead the operation, but other countries and groups are expected to join, officials said. Aid arriving by ship from the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus should be able to fill hundreds of trucks a day with aid, officials added. The announcement comes on the same day that the US dropped air aid to Gaza for the third time in recent days. Aid groups said the plane alone is not enough given the scale of the crisis. The drop in humanitarian aid to Gaza has produced shocking results: children dying of malnutrition, desperately hungry Palestinians rushing aid trucks to feed their families, and last Thursday, dozens killed trying to access aid from a convoy going to Gaza. The city. The ways to get help from the ground rely on a number of factors. They include border crossings that must be open, the availability of drivers in Gaza to pick up trucks and drive supplies where they need to go, and having clearance from the Israeli military for safe passage. But acute aid shortages have prompted the US and Jordan to use airdrops to deliver aid. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a quarter of Gaza's approximately 2.2 million residents are “one step away from starvation.“ Access to the Gaza Strip has been severely restricted since the war began on October 7. But officials in Washington also said Israel had agreed to open a new land crossing for aid to move directly into northern Gaza and that the UN would pilot a shipment through that crossing in the coming days. They said Biden would talk about the ongoing work to achieve a temporary cease-fire in Gaza in his State of the Union remarks Thursday night. A number of hostage family members are expected to be in the gallery for the speech, and some of them met Tuesday with Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. Officials declined to predict whether a ceasefire deal would be reached before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week. The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas led an attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 240, according to Israeli officials. The Israeli response has killed at least 30,320 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. With reporting by D. Parvaz

