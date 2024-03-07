International
The quest to declare the Anthropocene an epoch descends into epic row | Geology
The push to declare the Anthropocene an official geological epoch has descended into an epic row, after the validity of a leaked vote that apparently killed the proposal was called into question.
Supporters of the idea have been working on the proposal for 15 years. They say it would formalize the undeniable and irreversible changes that human activity has caused to the planet. It would mark the end of the Holocene epoch, 11,700 years of stable global environment in which all human civilization developed.
Opponents argue that defining the beginning of the human era at a specific date fails to recognize the long history of anthropogenic changes, for example through agriculture.
The proposal set the start date of the Anthropocene at 1952, marked by the worldwide fallout of plutonium from nuclear weapons tests. A new era also requires a specific location to represent the change, and sediments collected in a pit lake in Canada were chosen in July.
However, a geology committee of the Subcommittee on Quaternary Stratigraphy (SQS) voting in February sank the proposal by 12 votes to one, according to a report from the New York Times. Afterwards, the SQS chairman said the alleged vote was against statutory rules and demanded an investigation into the matter.
The chances of the Anthropocene being officially adopted seem slim, with the chairman of the International Commission on Stratigraphy, which oversees the SQS telling Nature magazine that the proposal cannot be advanced further.
If the vote is confirmed, a new proposal can be presented. Either way, the concept of the Anthropocene is now widely used to describe humanity's planet-changing impact.
An alternative proposal could be to declare the Anthropocene a geological event. These develop over time, are not part of the official geologic timeline, and do not need commission approval. Mass extinctions and oxygenation of the atmosphere 2 billion years ago are called events.
Human influence goes much deeper into geological time, said Prof Mike Walker, SQS Fellow and at the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David. If we ignore this, we are ignoring the real impact, the real impact, that humans have on our planet.
However, SQS chairman Prof Jan Zalasiewicz, of the University of Leicester, said: The alleged vote was carried out in breach of ICS statutes. The violation of statutory rules included those for the right to vote and other rules vital to ensuring due scientific process. of [leak] has exposed SQS, and by default its parent scientific bodies, to considerable potential for reputational damage.
Zalasiewicz, supported by one of the SQS vice-presidents, said he had demanded an investigation, including the initiation of a procedure to annul the alleged vote.
Philip Gibbard, an SQS fellow from the University of Cambridge, told Nature that the core of the cancellation challenge was an objection to the voting process that began on February 1, when the rest of the committee wanted to move forward: There are too many sour grapes continue here .
Prof Colin Waters, chair of the Anthropocene Working Group which developed the proposal, told the Guardian: Regardless of the vote, the AWG stands fully behind its proposal, which showed beyond reasonable doubt that the Earth system now stands clearly outside the relatively stable interglacial space . Holocene conditions [and] that the changes are irreversible.
Waters said: Anthropocene strata are also distinct from Holocene strata. They can be characterized using more than 100 persistent sedimentary signals, including anthropogenic radionuclides, microplastics, fly ash and pesticide residues, most of which show sharp increases in the mid-20th century.
The Anthropocene, though currently short, is of sufficient scale and importance to be represented on the geological scale, he said. We will continue to argue the case and I would not be surprised if there is a call in the future for a proposal to be reconsidered.
