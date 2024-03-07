DAF Delivers Data-Speed ​​Death During Capstone Convergence Project 4 > Air Force > Show Articles





More than 4,000 service members and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force, as well as members from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France and Japan, participated in the Capstone Four Convergence Project in Camp Pendleton and Fort Irwin in February and March. The Department of the Air Force's role in the Army-led experiment was to provide a synchronized multi-service air picture, enabling decision-making up and down and across the joint force with mission partners and allies. “The Air Force is using several TOC-L, or Tactical Operations Center-Light, a mobile and tactical C2 battle management system, bringing together hundreds of data sources to create an aerial picture,” said Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, Department of the Air Force Integration Program, Executive Director for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. “This provides information across command and control nodes, ultimately allowing us to make decisions faster than the pace challenge.” Project Convergence is an ongoing experiment with many exercises and experiments taking place throughout the year. The chapter will help develop new strategies and capabilities to advance modernization, integrated concepts and technologies. “We've seen some successful firsts, particularly with integrated fires and cruise missile defense, showing how we can use TOC-L today, while also leveraging lessons learned and improving our C2 processes for decision advantage ,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Clayton, Director of the Advanced Battle Management System Cross-functional Team. “These experiments allow us to continue to improve our programs, while also demonstrating how valuable 'integration by design' can be with other services and mission partners. Integration from the start is key to successful capability development and modernization of command and control now.” The joint experiment allows for continuous learning to inform future readiness and modernization activities and helps inform reliable network systems, data-driven decisions, and joint warfighting concepts. The chapter was the largest two-phase experiment to date, with consistent objectives and learning requirements that evolved from the ongoing Project Convergence experimentation campaign. The experiment assists senior leaders with decision-making for designing and delivering a future force while also strengthening joint and multinational partnerships. The first culminating events of Project Convergence began in 2020, and the most recent chapter took place in November 2022. Each transitional event works to transform how future warriors will operate in fast-paced, high-tech environments. and multi-domain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3699833/daf-delivers-lethality-at-the-speed-of-data-during-project-convergence-capstone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos