Not just mammals: A species of snake found to feed its young with milk





Lactation is thought of as a mammalian behavior, but including some non-mammals spiders, Cockroaches and some birds feed some form of milk to their young. A new one study published in the journal Science on Thursday shows that another unlikely species provides milk for its offspring after they hatch: the Siphonops annulatus, an egg-laying worm-like amphibian found underground in the forests of Brazil. The discovery adds to a growing body of research challenging our evolutionary understanding of how animals care for their offspring. It is a completely unexpected evolutionary trajectory, he said His marvela graduate professor of biology at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the new study. These worm-like amphibians are caecilians, a group of blind, limbless creatures that usually live underground, which makes them a bit elusive, said Carlos Jared, senior researcher on the paper. Much about caecilians is informed by their environment. They have largely lost the ability to see because they live underground in the dark, while other senses have been enhanced by natural selection. Access to these animals is very difficult, Jared said. Researchers have to dig, look for animals in the forest floor. It is difficult to study. Jared's Structural Biology Laboratory at the Butantan Institute in São Paulo, Brazil, has been studying caecilian amphibians (or so-called blind snakes) for years, focusing particularly on Siphonops annulatus it is often found in the cacao plantations of the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. The video sped up 600 times shows the caecilian Siphonops annulatus feeding its offspring. (Video: Mailho-Fontana et al.) While studying the animals in the months after birth, Pedro Luiz Mailho-Fontana, a researcher in Jared's lab and lead author of the new study, noticed that for the first two months after birth, the babies were always on top of the mothers. During this period, the mother's skin changed color, from the typical dark blue-grey color to a dark, white color. The babies appeared to cluster around an opening in the mother's skin where a sticky substance was expelled several times a day. The little ones fed excitedly and then looked full, letting their siblings take a turn. The researchers found that the substance contained sugars and lipids similar to mammalian milk. And it seemed as if the sounds coming from the little ones prompted the mother to release the milk almost like babies crying when they are hungry. Tree frogs are known for their calls. Some salamanders can also produce sounds, Mailho-Fontana said. But it was not previously known that caecilians also make sounds, and the connection with the release of milk was particularly interesting. Perhaps the cubs are begging for food from the mother. And this is completely new for us to see in caecilians: acoustic communication. The researchers say more study is needed, but the discovery that an amphibian communicates with its young in this way may be even more surprising than feeding behavior. Parenting in the animal kingdom Parenting is generally not something many amphibians do, but there are a few species that are notable exceptions. In frogs, some species, males bring food to the chicks, Wake noted. In some species of salamander, the mother stays with the clutch of eggs she has laid, and her skin secretions help protect them from bacteria. Wake says the behaviors observed by researchers in Brazil are an extreme example, but that there is value in studying a strange species because seeing how an amphibian came to nurse its young can tell us about the extent of evolution. . And what about people who think caecilians are ugly or ugly? I point out that if you look at a caecilian upside down, it has a big mouth and it looks like it's smiling, Wake said.

