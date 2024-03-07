Sr. Producer, Content and Programming





Work closely with the Executive Producer, Anchor, Senior Broadcast Producer, Bureau Chiefs, Senior Producers, Producers and Correspondents to support the strategic vision of the CBS Evening News! This person comes every day with a desire to find compelling ways to tell and develop stories with excellence and plays an active role in the editorial process by leading and preparing plans that are comprehensive and represent the depth, breadth and diversity of our global news. organization. This role will play a key role in supporting multiplatform content and is a key contributor who demonstrates the ability to produce engaging and informative journalism in live and tape formats. This requires you to be editorially rigorous, collaborative and possess a track record of thriving in a fast-paced newsroom while maintaining calm during high-stress situations. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Lead the expansion of programming presence across multiple platforms including broadcast, streaming and digital.

Help drive the day-to-day editorial direction and programming of the show by working regularly with the news desk, correspondents and producers in the field and at CBS News offices around the world in collaboration with senior staff.

Lead a team of producers, associate producers, bookers, broadcast associates, editors and graphic artists.

Find opportunities to expand the CBS Evening News brand and content to go deeper into key stories and issues in a multiplatform environment.

Keep tabs on trending, controversial and current stories and find ways to incorporate them into our coverage.

Develop and maintain new franchise opportunities, such as MoneyWatch and Healthwatch, and incorporate them into our daily programming.

Collaborate with other CBS News shows and beats to use, repurpose and repackage content in compelling ways.

Innovate new presentation methods and tactics to keep the show fresh and relevant in an evolving media landscape.

Oversee live and taped segment production from step to execution.

Plan future segments that are relevant, interesting and engaging.

Contribute to the broadcast of strategy sessions and implement appropriate follow-up. Qualifications: 8+ years of experience as a senior television news producer, supervising producer or senior producer at a major broadcast network, cable news network or digital news company.

Spacious control room and hands-free management experience for a live stream.

Successful management track record.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in journalism or related field of study preferred.

Ability to recognize news stories that have a high potential to become compelling television or broadcast parts and segments.

In-depth knowledge of current events, politics, national and international news

Excellent understanding of broadcast, digital and social production.

Deep familiarity with existing and emerging social media platforms.

Experience making editorial decisions and prioritizing resources to cover key stories, according to deadlines, coordinating all aspects of production.

Demonstrated ability to meet tight deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Experience writing and editing package and producing live segments for broadcast television.

Excellent organizational, time management and planning skills.

A proven track record of keeping cool and thinking quickly under pressure.

Willingness to travel, often with little notice, for breaking news or to set up remote broadcasts. Note: This role can be based in Washington, DC or New York, NY and the work model is designated as Onsite. CBS News and Stations brings together the power of CBS News, 28 owned television stations in 17 major US markets, CBS News Streaming Network, CBS News Streaming local platforms, local websites and cbsnews.com, under one umbrella. CBS News and Stations is home to the nations #1 news program 60 MINUTES, CBS News Streaming Network, the first 24/7 digital broadcast news network, award-winning broadcasts CBS MORNINGS, CBS SATURDAY MORNING, CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH ODONNELL, CBS SUNDAY MORNING, CBS LATE EVENING NEWS, 48 HOURS and FACE THE NATION WITH MARGARET BRENNAN. CBS News and Stations provides news and information about the CBS Television Network, CBSNews.com, CBS News Radio and podcasts, Paramount+, all digital platforms and the CBS News Broadcast Network, the premier 24/7 anchored news service that is available for free to anyone with internet access. The CBS News Broadcast Network is the destination for breaking news, live events, original reporting and stories, and programming from CBS News' top anchors and correspondents working locally, nationally and around the globe. CBS News broadcast services, nationally and locally, amassed more than 1.01 billion streams in 2021. Launched in November 2014 as CBSN, the CBS News Broadcast Network is available on 30 digital platforms and applications, as well as CBSNews.com and Paramount+. The service is available directly in 91 countries. CBS News and Stations is committed to delivering the highest quality journalism to the standards it has set and continues to set in today's digital age. CBS News wins more prestigious journalism awards than any other broadcast news division. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Hiring Salary Range: $230,000.00 – $275,000.00. The employment salary range for this position applies to New York, California, Colorado, Washington State and most other geographies. Starting pay for the successful applicant depends on a number of job-related factors, including but not limited to geographic location, market requirements, experience, training and education. Benefits available for this position include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance coverage, disability benefits, tuition assistance program and PTO or, if applicable, as otherwise dictated by the Agreement of the Collective Agreement. https://www.paramount.com/careers/benefits Paramount is a disability/veteran equal opportunity (EOE) employer. At Paramount, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything we do, on and off screen. From the programs and films we create to our employee benefits/programs and social impact initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available and for the benefit of all. Paramount is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, origin, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and disability status. the veteran. If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.paramount.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request a reasonable accommodation by calling 212.846.5500 or sending an email to [email protected]. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.

