Azerbaijan: The campaign of intimidation against independent media continues with the raid on Toplum TV





Reacting to the news that police raided the offices of independent TV Toplum in Baku and arrested its journalists, Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's South Caucasus Researcher, said: This latest crackdown on independent media is a direct attack on the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the media and a blatant attempt to silence critical voices. Azerbaijani authorities are targeting, intimidating and harassing independent media and opposition groups, demonstrating a blatant disregard for human rights and the rule of law. Azerbaijani authorities must immediately end the growing crackdown on human rights and independent media and respect, protect, promote and fulfill everyone's human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and freedom of the media. The authorities must stop targeting independent media. We call on the international community to recognize the urgency and gravity of the situation in Azerbaijan and to put pressure on the authorities to end this crackdown. With the country set to host the COP29 climate conference in November this year, it is imperative that this international hub be used to demand respect for human rights. with [Azerbaijan] set to host the COP29 climate conference in November this year, it is imperative that this international center be used to demand respect for human rights Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International's South Caucasus Researcher Background On the evening of March 6, police in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, raided the offices of Toplum TV, its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives and Platform for the Third Republic, an opposition group, and arrested about a dozen journalists and activists and they sealed Toplum TV's office premises. Simultaneously, Toplum TV's YouTube channel was hacked and its content deleted. At least four Toplum TV employees and two activists from the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were subsequently charged with smuggling with prior conspiracy (Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), according to Toplum TV's editor-in-chief and former prisoner of conscience. , Hatixe Ismajilova. They remain in custody. The crackdown on Toplum TV follows a series of arrests targeting journalists at other independent media outlets, such as Kanal 13 and Abzas Media. Over the years, Amnesty International and other human rights groups have documented widespread abuse by Azerbaijani authorities of the criminal justice system to crack down on human rights, including the right to freedom of expression, often by detaining and charging falsely accuse their critics of economic crimes.

