Texas power plant may have started deadly fire – National and International News – MON 7 Mar 2024





The Texas electrical unit may have started a deadly fire. The Maine mass shooter had significant traumatic brain injuries. NATIONAL NEWS The Texas electrical unit may have started a deadly fire Texas power company Xcel Energy says some of its equipment appears to be responsible for the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest wildfire in state history. The fire started on February 26 continues to burn. To date, the fire has killed two people and burned over 1 million acres and nearly 500 structures. Last week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller estimated that approx 10 thousand cattle will die or have to be euthanized as a result of the fire. The Forest Service Smokehouse Creek Fire is now 74% contained. Two other smaller fires are burning nearby but are more contained. Xcel denied any negligence in maintaining its equipment, but still encouraged those who have suffered losses from the fire to file claims with the company. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. In recent years, electricity companies in other states have been found civil and criminally responsible for fires caused by their poorly maintained equipment. In 2019, California's Pacific Gas & Electric Co. agreed to pay $13.5 billion in damages to victims of the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2016 Ghost Ship Fire, the 2017 Tubbs Fire, and the 2018 Camp Fire. Each of these fires claimed lives, but the Camp Fire of 2018 was the country's deadliest in 100 years with 85 people killed. That death toll was eclipsed just last year by the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, which killed over 100 people. Hawaii Electric has also been blamed for that fire. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). The Maine mass shooter had significant traumatic brain injuries Researchers at Boston University analyzed the brain tissue of Robert Card, who last year carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. Card killed 18 people at two locations in Lewiston, ME, last October before taking his own life. Boston University analysis found that Card's brain tissue showed significant degeneration in the nerve fibers that allow different parts of the brain to communicate. There were also signs of inflammation and damage to small blood vessels. It is possible that Card sustained these injuries cumulatively over time due to his work as an instructor at an Army hand grenade training range. There, Card may have been exposed to thousands of low-level explosions, each causing small shock events. Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University's Center for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) said: "While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr.Changes in card behavior in the last 10 months of lifebased on our previous work, brain damage likely played a role in his symptoms." Card had exhibited violent and erratic behavior in the months leading up to the shooting. In July 2023, Card was hospitalized after pushing a fellow reservist and locking himself in a motel room. Body camera footage from officers interviewing Card's colleagues at the time shows his fellow soldiers expressing concern about his recent changes in behavior. Card's relatives had also contacted police before the shooting, alarmed by his paranoia and concerned about his access to guns. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

