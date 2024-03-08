Mbah sets educational goals for uplifting Nigerian schools – International Education





UB faculty member Ndubueze Mbah has been elected commissioner of education for the Nigerian sub-national state of Enugu, taking on a mission to reform the state's primary and secondary school systems using the learning models outlined in the Experiential Learning Network of UB as educational guides. Mbah's assignment presents a chance for dramatic and comprehensive improvement in basic education for a key part of Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation. Mbah's immediate future will be what he calls “the litmus test of development in the Global South” for some 228,800 Nigerian students. “As it is, I find myself lighting the torch of an educational revolution centered on experiential learning on the continent,” says Mbah, an associate professor of history, after his appointment championed by the Enugu state governor. “And UB has made it possible.” Mbah, a UB faculty member for 10 years, was supported by the Department of History and the College of Arts and Sciences to reduce his teaching obligation for the fall in order to take advantage of this opportunity. He has been active as a commissioner since August. Mbah clearly sees and defines the educational problems in his homeland. A “deficit” in educational infrastructure, a shortage of teachers leading to poor student-teacher ratios and not enough “qualified teachers capable of delivering the basic education curriculum and utilizing educational technologies to enhance learning,” all have brought about an educational crisis. according to Mbah. Seventy-five percent of children who complete basic education lack “basic literacy and numeracy,” he says. “After four years of schooling, 50% of K-6 students cannot read a word of English, and even those who can read struggle with comprehension,” says Mbah. “After six years of schooling, 50% of K-6 cannot solve simple subtraction problems.” International agencies, including the World Bank, UNICEF and UNESCO, as well as the Nigerian Ministry of Education call this Nigeria's “learning crisis” and the biggest threat to the country's economic development. Looking for a “holistic and sustainable solution,” the UB professor/commissioner of education turned to the Experiential Learning Network (ELN), which connects students with faculty-mentored projects and supports their engagement as they work toward earning digital badges. “After a period of research on the learning crisis and skills gap, which included conferences and workshops on finding solutions, it became clear to us that experiential learning would be a meaningful intervention for Enugu State,” says Mbah. “But it would need to be tailored to suit local needs and must be locally driven and systematically linked to sustainable development goals to succeed.”

To achieve this, Mbah and Mara Huber, associate dean for undergraduate research and experiential learning, and director of ELN, developed a customized experiential learning model for Enugu—called the CASE-PEARL EL Model—that they piloted in schools. ​of Enugu last fall. CASE supports teachers in developing lessons and experiential learning activities that feature collaboration, achievement, skill development, and evidence of engagement. The PEARL EL framework supports students as they activate experiences in support of academic and professional goals. “The impact has been transformative for both teachers and students,” says Mbah, “and we are now scaling the program.” The importance of Mbah's work is great. The effort — a comprehensive reform of basic education, starting with pre-school classes and extending to secondary, vocational, tertiary and teacher training, also integrating experiential learning and sustainable development goals with a focus on local solutions to challenges global — is unique and has implications for Nigeria and much of Africa. “His work will also bring exciting opportunities for UB students and colleagues to engage through their own experiential learning activities,” says Huber. “The ELN Project Portal and Studio Global Partner will serve as a connector and amplifier for these efforts as they develop.” Mbah, who continues to commute to UB from Enugu, says being a faculty member at UB enables him to “bring the benefits of research, scholarship and creative activities to international communities in ways that positively impact the world around us.”

