International Women's Day is a celebration and call to action. Beware of flowers and candy

MEXICO CITY — Women around the world will demand equal pay, reproductive rights, education, justice, decision-making jobs and other essential needs during demonstrations marking International Women's Day on Friday.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women's Day is commemorated in different ways and to different degrees in countries around the world. The protests are often political and, at times, violent, rooted in women's efforts to improve their rights as workers.

Demonstrations are planned from Tokyo to Mexico City, and this year's global theme is Inspire Inclusion.

Here's what you need to know about the March 8 global event:

International Women's Day is a global celebration and call to action, marked by demonstrations, mostly by women, around the world, ranging from war protests to charity runs. Some celebrate women's economic, social and political achievements, while others call on governments to guarantee equal pay, access to health care, justice for victims of gender-based violence and education for girls.

It is an official holiday in more than 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Ukraine, Russia and Cuba, the only one in the Americas.

As in other aspects of life, social media plays an important role during International Women's Day, particularly by amplifying attention to demonstrations held in countries with repressive governments against women and dissent in general.

While the idea behind a women's day began in the US with the American Socialist Party in 1909, it was a German feminist who instigated a global commemoration during an international conference of socialist women held in 1910 in Copenhagen. The following year, events across Europe marked the day, and during the First World War, women used it to protest against the armed conflict, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

International Women's Day is observed on March 8 following a mass protest in Russia on February 23, 1917, which led to the country's eventual withdrawal from the war. At the time, Russia had not adopted the Gregorian calendar named after Pope Gregory XIII, who introduced it in 1582, and still used the Julian calendar, the brainchild of Julius Caesar and still used by Orthodox churches for religious rites.

On February 23 in Russia, which was March 8 in Western Europe, women took to the streets and protested for bread and peace, said Kristen Ghodsee, professor and chair of Russian and Eastern European studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Demonstrators included widows, wives and mothers of men who died or were injured during the war. The authorities were unable to stop them, and then, after the men saw that the women were on the street, all the workers started coming and joining the women.”

The UN began commemorating the holiday in 1975, which was International Women's Year, and its General Assembly officially recognized the day two years later.

It depends on the time and place.

Women in Eastern Europe have long received flowers on March 8 and sometimes even took the day off work. But the chocolate and candy can seem like a condescending gesture, showing a lack of understanding of the struggles that drive women to protest, especially in regions where protests have been militant.

In Turkey, women last year faced an official ban on an International Women's Day march in Istanbul and protested for about two hours before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and arrest dozens of people. And in Mexico City dozens of people were injured during a demonstration on March 8, 2021, after protesters fought police in the main square with rocks, bottles, metal poles, spray paint and jets of flame from lit aerosol cans.

Meanwhile, online retailers have long used International Women's Day to sell sweatshirts, greeting cards, sticker packs, fabric scraps, Jeopardy games, cupcake toppers and a host of other purple-themed March 8 items. for the event.

The Internet also offers many ways for businesses to take advantage of the opportunity, from small treats and appreciation emails to employees, to product bundles and social media offers for existing or prospective customers. However, companies have had varying degrees of success with these efforts.

McDonalds in 2018 turned its golden arches into a W on its social media accounts and even the sign at a store in California, a marketing stunt that was criticized online as an empty gesture and led to calls for the company to improve working conditions of workers. instead.

Ghodsee said commemorating International Women's Day is now more important than ever, as women have lost gains made in the past century, chief among them the 2022 decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn a right statewide abortion law, which ended constitutional protections that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

I think women around the world before (Donald) Trump became president, when Hillary Clinton was running for president, Sheryl Sandberg was writing Lean In, and it was all girl feminism that we didn't know how quickly it could take off and all this, she said.

The US decision on abortion is reverberating across the European political landscape, forcing the issue back into public debate in some countries at a time when far-right nationalist parties are gaining influence.

France on Monday became the only country to explicitly guarantee abortion as a constitutional right, a historic move proposed by President Emmanuel Macron and hailed by women's rights activists around the world.

The vote during a special joint session of the French parliament drew a standing ovation among lawmakers.

We owe a moral debt to women, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told lawmakers ahead of Monday's vote.